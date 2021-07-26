Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Sporting Kansas City 3

Sporting Kansas City stated their intent in the race for the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the Western Conference with a resounding 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday evening at Lumen Field.

Johnny Russell opened the scoring on a wonderfully taken free kick. Danniel Salloi doubled Kansas City's lead shortly before halftime on a counterattack for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Substitute Cameron Duke added his first career MLS goal on his first touch to seal all three points for the visitors, who moved within two points of the West-leading Sounders and three of Shield leaders New England.

Fredy Montero pulled a goal back shortly after halftime with his third goal of the season for Seattle, which suffered its first home defeat in nine matches in 2021.

Two matches and a week ago, the Sounders had their 13-match unbeaten start to the season snapped in Minnesota.