Recap: New England Revolution 2, CF Montréal 1

Gustavo Bou lifted his New England Revolution above CF Montréal in the battle of the maple syrup regions as the Argentine's two-goal performance gave the depleted Revs a 2-1 win over their Canadian rivals.

Fresh from the end of a franchise record-tying six-game unbeaten streak midweek, Montréal visited the Eastern Conference leaders with both squads were missing players due to international call-ups, notably New England's Henry Kessler who joined the US men's national team for their Gold Cup quarterfinal just before the weekend.

But it was the Revs who withstood a second-half comeback from the visitors to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference to seven points.

Carles Gil appeared to have broken the ice for the Revolution in the first half but the goal was reversed quickly after a Video Review. Bou, who was involved in the run of play, was found offside and the score was kept to 0-0.

But New England would not be denied for long and minutes later, Bou punched his name firmly into the conversations for AT&T Goal of the Week. Just about 25 yards out, the Argentine disregarded the Montréal man defending him and sent a laser towards James Pantemis' goal. The ball ringed the crossbar and made it way beyond the goal line as Revs fans jumped to their feet in celebration.

More worryingly for the Revs, striker Adam Buksa was forced to leave the match at the 36th minute following a head injury suffered in a collision with Pantemis.

New England then hd to make a second injury substitution in the second half when Jonathan Bell came down with a leg injury. The 23 year-old subbed out for AJ DeLaGarza leaving the Revs with a thin backline.

But that could not derail the hosts and Bou added his second goal of the night with 17 minutes remaining. Gil sent a ball well inside the box for Brandon Bye who crossed back for the star striker. Bou sent a low shot towards the lower right hand corner and netted his ninth of the season, lifting him to third place in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Montréal cut their deficit to one with 11 minutes left in regulation thanks to Djordje Mihalovic. The Revs defense left the Florida native all alone along the edge of the box and, found by Joaquin Torres, Mihailovic's near-post strike beat Brad Knighton to give Montréal hope.