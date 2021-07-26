Recap: New England Revolution 2, CF Montréal 1

Gustavo Bou lifted his New England Revolution above CF Montréal in the battle of the maple syrup regions as the Argentine's two-goal performance gave the depleted Revs a 2-1 win over their Canadian rivals.
Fresh from the end of a franchise record-tying six-game unbeaten streak midweek, Montréal visited the Eastern Conference leaders with both squads were missing players due to international call-ups, notably New England's Henry Kessler who joined the US men's national team for their Gold Cup quarterfinal just before the weekend.
But it was the Revs who withstood a second-half comeback from the visitors to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference to seven points.
Carles Gil appeared to have broken the ice for the Revolution in the first half but the goal was reversed quickly after a Video Review. Bou, who was involved in the run of play, was found offside and the score was kept to 0-0.
But New England would not be denied for long and minutes later, Bou punched his name firmly into the conversations for AT&T Goal of the Week. Just about 25 yards out, the Argentine disregarded the Montréal man defending him and sent a laser towards James Pantemis' goal. The ball ringed the crossbar and made it way beyond the goal line as Revs fans jumped to their feet in celebration.
More worryingly for the Revs, striker Adam Buksa was forced to leave the match at the 36th minute following a head injury suffered in a collision with Pantemis.
New England then hd to make a second injury substitution in the second half when Jonathan Bell came down with a leg injury. The 23 year-old subbed out for AJ DeLaGarza leaving the Revs with a thin backline.
But that could not derail the hosts and Bou added his second goal of the night with 17 minutes remaining. Gil sent a ball well inside the box for Brandon Bye who crossed back for the star striker. Bou sent a low shot towards the lower right hand corner and netted his ninth of the season, lifting him to third place in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Montréal cut their deficit to one with 11 minutes left in regulation thanks to Djordje Mihalovic. The Revs defense left the Florida native all alone along the edge of the box and, found by Joaquin Torres, Mihailovic's near-post strike beat Brad Knighton to give Montréal hope.
New England fans had cold sweats until the very end as they watched their team defend their slim one goal lead. Sunusi Ibrahim came inches from an equalizer when the Nigerian youth international tried to channel Bou's ambitious striking ability in stoppage time. Ibrahim curled a powerful shot from distance but his effort shaved Knighton's left goal post.
Goals
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: New England had lost three important players — Matt Turner, Henry Kessler and Tajon Buchanan — to international duty as well as losing Adam Buksa and Jonathan Bell to injury during the game. Fortunately for the Revs, two Gustavo Bou goals still gave them the win to maintain Bruce Arena's team's place as the East's firm frontrunners. Montréal tried to force a draw in the final minutes of the match but their efforts were in vain. Despite the loss, Wilfried Nancy's squad can remind themselves of a tight affair with the Eastern Conference leaders on the plane ride back to Canada.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After being found offside on a goal by Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou redeemed himself with a goal of his own just a few moments later. Not only that, the Argentine also assured that Revs fans would be talking about his AT&T Goal of the Week candidate for some time to come.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: New England were missing players on Sunday evening but they certainly weren't missing Gustavo Bou. The Argentine solidified himself as one of the premier players in MLS with a two-goal performance that gave his squad the victory.
Next up
- NE: Saturday, July 31 at New York Red Bulls | 6pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)
- MTL: Saturday, July 31 at Inter Miami CF | 8pm ET (TSN1, TVA Sports, MLS Live on ESPN+)