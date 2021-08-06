Player of the Month

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou bags MLS Player of the Month for July 

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou has been voted the MLS Player of the Month for July by members of the media. This is the second straight month in which a Revolution player has earned the honor, with playmaker Carles Gil winning the vote in June.

Bou had five goals and an assist in July, contributing to a goal in six of the Revolution’s seven games throughout the month. He scored or assisted in four consecutive games between July 17-31 and scored two game-winning goals over that stretch. With his five goals over the month, Bou is tied for second place in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race, with 10 goals on the season.

The 31-year-old Argentine opened July with a goal in his fifth consecutive match, punching home a left-footed goal from a Tajon Buchanan cross that gave the Revs a two-goal lead inside the opening 30 minutes of a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew during Lower.com Field's opening match.

Bou scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on July 21 that began a stretch of a goal or assist in four straight contests.

He then netted a brace in a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, including a blistering attempt from 25 yards out that bounced into the net off the crossbar. The strike earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 15.

Bou hit another long-range effort that caromed in off the crossbar during a 3-2 win at the New York Red Bulls on July 31.

Bou started the season with five goals in his first nine games before doubling his goal tally with his five goals in July. He made one MLS Team of the Week appearance during this run, which has coincided with the Revs moving atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 37 points, four points clear of joint Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC.

MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.

