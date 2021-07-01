New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June

The 28-year-old Designated Player dished out five assists, remarkably assisting on all but two of the seven goals his team scored during the month. From June 23-26, Gil assisted on five consecutive goals, tying him for the sixth-most consecutive team goals assisted upon by player in MLS history

The 10 assists in the opening 10 matches of a season make the Spaniard just the second player in MLS history to achieve that total over that span.

Coming off the June international break, Gil wasted no dime in showcasing his dynamic facilitating, recording two assists in the Revs' 3-2 victory over New York City FC on June 19. He followed that up with a hat trick of assists in the Revs' subsequent victory over the New York Red Bulls on June 23, assisting on every goal in the club's 3-2 win to extend New England's winning streak to five games and bring them one shy of the club record.