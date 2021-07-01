New England Revolution star Carles Gil named MLS Player of the Month for June

After a torrid month of June that saw him become the first player in MLS this season to reach double-digit assists, New England Revolution standout Carles Gil has been named MLS Player of the Month for his efforts.
The 28-year-old Designated Player dished out five assists, remarkably assisting on all but two of the seven goals his team scored during the month. From June 23-26, Gil assisted on five consecutive goals, tying him for the sixth-most consecutive team goals assisted upon by player in MLS history
The 10 assists in the opening 10 matches of a season make the Spaniard just the second player in MLS history to achieve that total over that span.
Coming off the June international break, Gil wasted no dime in showcasing his dynamic facilitating, recording two assists in the Revs' 3-2 victory over New York City FC on June 19. He followed that up with a hat trick of assists in the Revs' subsequent victory over the New York Red Bulls on June 23, assisting on every goal in the club's 3-2 win to extend New England's winning streak to five games and bring them one shy of the club record.
With the back-to-back dominant efforts, Gil extended his personal streak to five straight games with an assist, equaling the eight-longest run in MLS history.
The early-season run puts Gil on a historic pace, with the 10 assists in 10 matches equaling a feat that only former Tampa Bay Mutiny star midfielder Carlos Valderrama pulled off in 2000, when the former Colombian star tallied a league record 26 assists. If Gil can top the 20-assist mark, he would become just the fourth player in MLS history to do so in a single season.
