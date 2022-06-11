New coach bump: Charlotte FC latest to benefit as Christian Lattanzio era begins

Charlotte FC began the Christian Lattanzio managerial era with a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium, replicating a new-coach bump we've now seen three times this MLS season.

The question for Charlotte and Lattanzio – who took over on an interim basis after Miguel Angel Ramirez’s dismissal nearly two weeks ago – is whether they can turn Saturday’s victory into more sustained success.

The result – on goals from Ben Bender moments before halftime and Derrick Jones in the final moments – mirrors wins pulled off by the San Jose Earthquakes and D.C. United earlier in 2022 under new bosses.

Here’s a look at how each team fared in their “bump” games under new managers, as well as what followed or will follow in the games afterward.

Now, Lattanzio will look to accomplish what Ramirez couldn’t in a first-ever away win for the club, which visits Columbus Crew (June 18) and CF Montréal (June 25) next.

But the expansion club responded with conviction, perhaps benefitting from the June international window creating an extended preparation period. The win over RBNY also had some precedent; CLTFC have won six of eight home games in their inaugural campaign.

Charlotte were without several key contributors against RBNY, including Designated Player signings Karol Swiderski and Kamil Jozwiak to Poland's Nations League games and captain Christian Fuchs to a thigh injury.

Lattanzio, a previous assistant under Ramirez, faced some unique challenges during his first match in charge relative to others assuming the interim MLS manager tag.

Ashton is in his second stint as D.C.'s interim manager, working as an assistant under Losada and previous coach Ben Olsen (2020 change).

The Black-and-Red have taken only five points from six matches since beating New England (1W-3L-2D record), and have been outscored 13-7 in that stretch.

Fountas, a Greek international forward, has added three more goals and two more assists since his arrival from Rapid Vienna. But at least entering the June international window, the bump hasn’t lasted.

The first game following Losada’s dismissal coincinded with a first start for Designated Player signing Taxi Fountas , who scored a first-half brace and had an assist in D.C.’s win over the Revs.

The Quakes had some timing on their side in the first game of the Covelo era, mainly that they caught Seattle four days before Leg 1 of their historic Concacaf Champions League final series against Liga MX's Pumas UNAM.

But the Sounders still started many of their regulars and stormed to a 3-1 lead before the Quakes rallied for three goals inside the final half-hour. Cristian Espinoza completed the fight-back (and his only MLS career hat trick) from the spot in second-half stoppage time, earning MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 8.

The match began a period of sustained improvement for San Jose, who have earned 11 points from seven games under Covelo based primarily on strong home form (3W-2L-2D record).