Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 23

Inter Miami CF defender Chris McVey’s first MLS goal was also memorable because it was the stoppage-time equalizer in their 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati, cutting the ball onto his left foot and firing in off the crossbar. Gonzalo Higuain, who now has 325 career club goals, struck for a first-half hat trick in the same game. The Argentine legend’s first of the evening, a world-class free kick to open the scoring, is another nominee.