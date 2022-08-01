Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 23

Goals came fast and furious in Week 23, which saw two 4-4 draws and a 6-0 result on the same day. That meant there were plenty of options to choose from in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race.
Jack McGlynn’s first MLS goal was a memorable one, a stunning left-footed free kick from distance for the Philadelphia Union in a 6-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC.
Inter Miami CF defender Chris McVey’s first MLS goal was also memorable because it was the stoppage-time equalizer in their 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati, cutting the ball onto his left foot and firing in off the crossbar. Gonzalo Higuain, who now has 325 career club goals, struck for a first-half hat trick in the same game. The Argentine legend’s first of the evening, a world-class free kick to open the scoring, is another nominee.
Last, but certainly not least, was a lovely chip by Junior Urso from the edge of the 18-yard box as the Orlando City SC midfielder opened the scoring in a 2-1 defeat at D.C. United.
You can cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.