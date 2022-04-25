San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza named Week 8 Player of the Week

San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza , following a hat trick and an assist in a 4-3 comeback victory over Seattle Sounders FC , has garnered MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

The Argentine struck for three of San Jose's four goals in their first win of the campaign, which saw the Quakes erase two deficits en route to all three points at PayPal Park.

With his team trailing 2-0 on the stroke of halftime, Espinoza got his first of the match with a first-time volley from close range. Then, after Jordan Morris made it 3-1 with a goal in the 57th minute, Espinoza added his second with a driven cross from the right side that fooled Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei and skipped into the net.

With the match looking bound for a 3-3 draw, Espinoza instead found the winning goal from the penalty spot just before the final whistle, successfully converting after Nouhou was whistled for a foul in his own area on Video Review.