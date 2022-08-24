MLS year-end awards: What my ballot looks like right now

We’ll just stay with the official, league-sanctioned ones rather than diving into all the awards categories we’ve made up for Extratime over the years, though out of those the two I care about most are D-Mid of the Year (a two-horse race between Ilie Sanchez and Jose Martinez ) and fullback of the year ( Kai Wagner in a runaway).

We’re about 80% done with the season and I don’t think I’ve written about the awards race even once, so now feels like as good a time as any to pluck this particular low-hanging fruit.

Also worthy of consideration:

A bunch of other No. 10s

Let me just start out by saying how much I love the fact that, while the true No. 10 has largely died out throughout the top of the game in Europe, it is still very much alive here in MLS and throughout most of the Americas. I grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s and my first real exposure to high-level soccer came in the era of Valderrama and Francescoli and, of course, Maradona, and players like that imprinted themselves upon my soul. Valderrama might still be my favorite player of all time.

Obviously Driussi is a very different type of 10 than Valderrama – he’s more of a Totti-style trequartista rather than a midfield orchestrator – but in a league dominated by 10s, he’s been the most valuable this season. His understanding of how and where to pop up in the attacking third just as an attacking sequence is unfolding is… well, I think it’s been the most valuable single performance of anybody in the league this year.

But he’s not running away with it or anything. Hany Mukhtar, Lucho Acosta and maybe even Lucas Zelarayan all have an outside chance of getting on a heater down the stretch here (Hany, after this past weekend, sure looks up for it), while Emanuel Reynoso has probably been the best player in the league for the past two months. I’ll also throw in LAFC’s Jose Cifuentes, who’s much more of an 8.5 than a true 10, but whatever you want to call him, he’s been amazing.

As for non-10s: If Romell Quioto had played more minutes he’d be in this discussion, and if Taty Castellanos had stayed the whole year I’m pretty sure there would be no discussion, because he was starting to run away with it before his move from NYCFC to Girona.