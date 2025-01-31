MLS Transfers: Almirón's Atlanta reunion, Uzuni's record-breaking Austin move

As preseason workouts and scrimmages build towards opening day, another busy week of wheeling, dealing and squad-building unfolded across MLS, highlighted by a couple of tentpole-tier transactions that could reverberate across the league.

Atlanta United supporters flocked to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Thursday night to envelop Miguel Almirón with love as the Paraguayan playmaker touched down in Georgia after completing a reported $10 million (plus add-ons) transfer deal , greeting him in the terminal with signs, songs and a visceral outpouring of support.

Charlotte FC pursued a deal for Almirón for months, reportedly getting quite close to fruition last summer. But with new leadership and a massive transfer kitty in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ATL made sure not to let their budding Southern rivals snatch their icon. With a record deal for Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath also said to be nearly in place with Middlesbrough, ATLiens are feeling, with good reason, like they are indeed back.

It’s both a powerful reinforcement for the Five Stripes’ attack and a sensationally romantic return to the club, almost exactly six years after he left for Newcastle United as an MLS Cup champion and paradigm-shifting transfer success story. “Miggy” and his goal-scoring comrade Josef Martínez tore opposing defenses apart for ATLUTD’s first two seasons, helping draw massive crowds and personifying the team’s seismic impact on their city and the entire league.

They got us again!

For a second week in a row, those mischievous rapscallions at Austin FC completed a massive piece of transfer business deep into a Friday afternoon, just a couple of hours after we’d published our previous edition of this notebook. First, it was the sale of Sebastián Driussi; this time it was their swoop for prolific Albanian forward Myrto Uzuni, who arrives from Spanish second-division side Granada for a reported $12.3 million transfer fee.

If you’re wondering why we have such a precise number there, it’s because multiple reports state that the Verde & Black triggered his release clause, which is generally seen as a power move, a statement of intent about the central Texans’ resolve to get this latest attacking piece in the door in time for ample preseason preparations. And let’s emphasize the ‘latest’ part of that sentence, because it's the third time ATX have broken their own transfer-fee record in barely six months. First, it was flying winger Osman Bukari last summer ($7 mil), then No. 9 Brandon Vazquez earlier this winter ($10 mil), and now it’s Uzuni.