New York City FC transfer Christian McFarlane to Manchester City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
New York City FC have transferred defender Christian McFarlane to reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Monday.
Rapid rise
The 18-year-old left back has enjoyed a rapid rise with NYCFC, making 13 first-team appearances (all last season) after developing in MLS NEXT Pro at New York City FC II. That helped him place No. 20 on last year's prestigious 22 Under 22 rankings, a list annually recognizing the top up-and-coming talent in MLS.
McFarlane turned pro with NYCFC in September 2021, signing a homegrown deal at 14 years and 7 months. At the time, he was the third-youngest player signing in MLS history.
After representing United States youth national teams, McFarlane is provisionally cap-tied to England by featuring in 2024 UEFA European Under-17 qualifiers.
"We are incredibly proud to see Christian reach this incredible milestone in his career. He’s a player who has come all the way through our academy system, continued his development with New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, and ultimately earned his place in our first team," said sporting director David Lee.
"For Christian now to have the opportunity to continue his journey at Manchester City, a club at the pinnacle of world football, is a testament to his hard work, talent, and dedication. I can't wait to follow his career and see how well he's going to do in Manchester knowing that he'll give everything he can to reach the highest level he possibly can in football."
MLS abroad
McFarlane joins a growing list of NYCFC Academy alums in Europe, highlighted by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and James Sands (FC St. Pauli) all competing in the German Bundesliga.
He is the second player to go directly from NYCFC to Manchester City, following now-Everton winger Jack Harrison's move in January 2018.
"I'm incredibly honored to represent New York City FC on a global stage. This club has provided me with amazing opportunities and invaluable lessons that I will carry throughout my career, including my time at Manchester City and beyond," said McFarlane.
"It's been a privilege to grow here and be part of such a special organization. I'm also excited about the next chapter with Manchester City. Visiting their facilities and seeing the players up close is a dream come true, it’s something every young player aspires to achieve. I know this move will be pivotal for my development, and I’m ready to embrace the challenge and make the most of this opportunity."
Looking forward
Manchester City, led by head coach Pep Guardiola, have won six of the past seven Premier League titles. As 2022-23 UEFA Champions League winners, they'll compete in this summer's US-based 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Led by new head coach Pascal Jansen, NYCFC begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). With McFarlane's exit, their top remaining left back is Kevin O'Toole.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant