New York City FC transfer Christian McFarlane to Manchester City

Rapid rise

The 18-year-old left back has enjoyed a rapid rise with NYCFC, making 13 first-team appearances (all last season) after developing in MLS NEXT Pro at New York City FC II. That helped him place No. 20 on last year's prestigious 22 Under 22 rankings, a list annually recognizing the top up-and-coming talent in MLS.

McFarlane turned pro with NYCFC in September 2021, signing a homegrown deal at 14 years and 7 months. At the time, he was the third-youngest player signing in MLS history.

After representing United States youth national teams, McFarlane is provisionally cap-tied to England by featuring in 2024 UEFA European Under-17 qualifiers.

"We are incredibly proud to see Christian reach this incredible milestone in his career. He’s a player who has come all the way through our academy system, continued his development with New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, and ultimately earned his place in our first team," said sporting director David Lee.