He's back! Atlanta United acquire Miguel Almirón from Newcastle United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have brought back club legend Miguel Almirón, announcing Thursday they've acquired the star midfielder from English Premier League side Newcastle United.
Almirón, who led Atlanta to the MLS Cup 2018 title before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee, has signed a three-year guaranteed contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
The 30-year-old Paraguay international will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots, arriving for a reported $10 million transfer fee plus add-ons.
To complete the deal, Atlanta acquired Almirón's Discovery Priority from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
"We're thrilled to welcome Miguel back to Atlanta United and know we're getting a top player and someone with excellent character," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"He's a dynamic attacking player with proven success in our league as well as at the highest level in Europe in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League with Newcastle. We're pleased to add someone with his talent, experience and competitiveness to our group as we continue to build the roster for 2025."
Premier League-proven
Almirón's Atlanta reunion follows a six-year stint at Newcastle, where he posted 30g/12a in 223 appearances across all competitions. His best EPL season came in 2022-23, when he scored 11 goals and was named Player of the Month for October.
Almirón boosted his national team profile while playing in Europe, becoming a go-to starter for Paraguay. He has 8g/5a in 64 caps, featuring prominently during their last three FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns and appearing at Copa América 2024 in the United States.
"I'm very happy to return to Atlanta United, a club and a city that has always held a special place in my heart," said Almirón.
"I'm grateful to Arthur M. Blank and the entire organization for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to reuniting with the fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and creating more moments of joy together."
Atlanta homecoming
Almirón begins his second Atlanta stint after two legendary seasons from 2017-18, notching 22g/30a in 70 matches across all competitions.
While forming an iconic attacking partnership with now-San Jose Earthquakes striker Josef Martínez, Almirón won 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year, was a 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist and earned two MLS Best XI presented by Continental nods. During their second season, the Five Stripes memorably won MLS Cup 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Almirón bolsters an Atlanta attack that includes fellow DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze. They're reportedly in the market for a DP striker as well.
Under new head coach Ronny Deila, the Five Stripes kick off their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
