He's back! Atlanta United acquire Miguel Almirón from Newcastle United

Almirón, who led Atlanta to the MLS Cup 2018 title before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee, has signed a three-year guaranteed contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

The 30-year-old Paraguay international will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots, arriving for a reported $10 million transfer fee plus add-ons.

To complete the deal, Atlanta acquired Almirón's Discovery Priority from Charlotte FC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We're thrilled to welcome Miguel back to Atlanta United and know we're getting a top player and someone with excellent character," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.