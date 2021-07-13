MLS' running leaders: Who tops the stats in sprints, distance covered & more

I don’t know about you, but I talk and think about soccer a lot. While I talk and think a lot about the players’ movements, weirdly, I don’t spend much time focused on their actual, physical running. How far are players running? How fast are they running? How often are they running fast? That kind of stuff. Strength and conditioning coaches certainly think about those things as they manage players’ loads in training and managers think about it too, as they work out lineup rotations and substitutions. But me? Not so much.

Now, there are good reasons why running, distance, and speed get swept under the rug during conversations about soccer. So much of the sport has to do with vision and spacing and an understanding of when and where to move, rather than just how much to move or how fast to move. Even across a wide variety of tactical approaches, understanding space is soccer’s most important concept and practicing ways to either expand or compress it is probably the most important application of that concept.

At the risk of stating the obvious though, players still need to move around the field to actually succeed at either expanding or compressing space. And that’s where learning about how much (or how little) players move comes into play from a tactical perspective.