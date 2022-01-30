MLS preseason 2022 roundup: LA Galaxy, Toronto FC goalfest highlights Saturday slate

Saturday produced a jam-packed 2022 MLS preseason slate, with six games featuring intra-league competition at various warm-weather locales across the United States.
Here's how clubs fared, with two wins and four draws emerging ahead of opening weekend on Feb. 26/27.
LA Galaxy 5, Toronto FC 4
The LA Galaxy and Toronto FC combined for nine goals during a wild shootout Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the hosts ultimately prevailing through a 5-4 scoreline.
Goalscorers for the Galaxy included a Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez penalty kick, while homegrown attacker Efrain Alvarez and Frenchmen Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir – 2021 acquisitions – also added to the scoresheet. LA's 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, forward Farai Mutatu from Michigan State, scored as well.
Deandre Kerr bagged a brace for Toronto, while Jayden Nelson and Jordan Perruzza tallied a goal apiece for the Reds – making it three homegrowns who netted for the Reds.
Both sides missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a year ago, with this scrimmage providing Galaxy boss Greg Vanney a chance to face his former club. Meanwhile, Toronto are led by new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley amid a roster transformation.
Goals
- LA: Efrain Alvarez, Chicharito, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir, Farai Mutatu
- Toronto: Deandre Kerr (x2), Jayden Nelson, Jordan Perruzza
CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 2
Eastern Conference foes CF Montréal and New York City FC battled to a 2-2 draw during their preseason scrimmage in Orlando, Fla.
Thiago Andrade and Andres Jasson each found the scoresheet to give the MLS Cup 2021 champions a 2-0 lead, but Montréal pulled back two late goals through Joaquin Torres and Sunusi Ibrahim that finished the contest on level terms.
Andrade's opener came right on the half-hour mark, as the Brazilian latched onto a cross from the left side and converted his close-range shot. NYCFC doubled their advantage on 56 minutes following a through ball from Santiago Rodriguez that found Heber, who set Jasson up for the finish.
The Cityzens held that lead until the 67th minute when Torres scored from a tight angle to halve the deficit. Ibrahim then found the final goal of the day, converting an 88th-minute equalizer.
Goals
- 30' - NYCFC - Thiago Andrade
- 56' - NYCFC - Andres Jasson
- 67' - MTL - Joaquin Torres
- 88' - MTL - Sunusi Ibrahim
Lineups:
- NYC starting XI: Nicolas Acevedo, Malte Amundsen, Luis Barraza, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray, Héber, Vuk Latinovich, Santiago Rodríguez, Talles Magno, Thiago Andrade, Gedion Zelalem
- MTL first XI: Sebastian Breza, Karifa Yao, Mathieu Choinière, Gabriele Corbo, Tomas Giraldo, Sean Rea, Ismael Kone, Djordje Mihailovic, Jean-Aniel Assi, Ivy Brisma, Lassi Lappalainen
- MTL second XI: James Pantemis, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Karifa Yao, Zorhan Bassong, Joaquin Torres, Rida Zouhir, Keesean Ferdinand, Victor Wanyama, Ahmed Hamdi, Matko Miljevic, Sunusi Ibrahim
LAFC 1, New England Revolution 1
Adam Buksa scored a first-half opener for 2021 Supporters' Shield winners New England, but LAFC defender Mamadou Fall converted a late penalty kick to end Saturday's scrimmage at Banc of California Stadium in a 1-1 draw.
Buksa netted a Gustavo Bou rebound in the 44th minute to give New England a 1-0 lead until the 86th minute, when LAFC drew and converted the leveling penalty.
LAFC defender Jesus David Murillo was red-carded in the 25th minute, but the Revs permitted a substitution to maintain full lineups for both sides.
Goals
- 44' - NE - Adam Buksa
- 86' - LAFC - Mamadou Fall (PK)
Lineups
- NE 1st-half XI: Earl Edwards Jr.; DeJuan Jones, Omar Gonzalez, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye, Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Arnor Traustason, Carles Gil ©, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa
- NE 2nd-half XI: Earl Edwards Jr. (Jacob Jackson 60’); Ryan Spaulding, Jon Bell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Brandon Bye (Jake Rozhansky 60’), Tommy McNamara, Noel Buck, Emmanuel Boateng, Justin Rennicks, Damian Rivera, Edward Kizza
- LAFC starting XI: John McCarthy; Franco Escobar, Jesus David Murillo, Sebastien Ibeagha, Marco Farfan, Kim Moon-Hwan, Danny Crisostomo, Francisco Ginella, Brian Rodriguez, Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango
Chicago Fire FC 0, Minnesota United FC 0
Chicago Fire FC and Minnesota United FC began their competitive 2022 preseason slates with a 0-0 draw Saturday in Orlando, Fla.
Both clubs started with lineups featuring first-team regulars before fielding predominately reserves and preseason trialists during the second half. However, neither group found a go-ahead goal.
Chicago debuted recently-acquired striker Kacper Przybylko, who they landed in a trade with the Philadelphia Union last week.
Goals
- None
Lineups
- CHI 1st-half XI: Spencer Richey, Charlie Ostrem, Jonathan Bornstein, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic, Federico Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Giménez, Stanislav Ivanov, Kacper Przybyłko
- CHI 2nd-half XI: Chris Brady; Jhon Espinoza, Carlo Ritaccio, Yanis Leerman, Justin Reynolds, Sergio Oregel, Richard Fleming III, Josh Penn, Victor Bezerra, Alex Monis, Jhon Duran
- MIN starting XI: Tyler Miller, Devin Padelford, Bakaye Dibassy, Brent Kallman, DJ Taylor, Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp, Abu Danladi, Emanuel Reynoso, Niko Hansen, Adrien Hunou
Inter Miami CF 0, D.C. United 1
D.C. United earned a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami CF on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium behind a goal from academy midfielder Jackson Hopkins.
The game served as Inter Miami's first preseason setback after they notched a 4-0 win over Peruvian top-flight side Club Universitario de Deportes this past Thursday.
Limited information was publicly available from the closed-door match.
Goals
- DC: Jackson Hopkins
- MIA: None
Lineups
- DC starting XI: Bill Hamid; Gaoussou Samaké, Tony Alfaro, Steve Birnbaum, Brendan Hines-Ike, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Jeremy Garay, Andy Najar, Adrien Perez, Nigel Robertha
- MIA starting XI: Not available
Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado Rapids 0
Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids, two of the Western Conference's top sides in 2021, settled for a 0-0 draw Saturday in the Desert Showcase in Tucson, Ariz.
Colorado are just over two weeks from their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 opener against Guatemalan side Comunicaciones FC. The Rapids largely return their 2021 core.
Meanwhile, SKC are figuring out their starting No. 9 situation after Alan Pulido's long-term knee injury. They've added several youngsters from overseas this offseason, including Belgian left back Logan Ndenbe, German center back Robert Voloder and Cyprian winger Marinos Tzionis.
Goals
- None
Lineups
- SKC first half: Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontas, Spencer Glass; Uri Rosell, Remi Walter, Cam Duke; Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi
- SKC second half: John Pulskamp; Kayden Pierre, Brett St. Martin, Kaveh Rad, Coby Jones; Jahon Rad, Felipe Hernandez, Jake Davis; Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros, Tyler Freeman
- COL starting XI: Clint Irwin; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar, Diego Rubio, Michael Barrios, Jack Price (C), Oliver Larraz, Collen Warner, Lucas Esteves
- COL substitutes: William Yarbrough (46’), Drew Moor (62’), Philip Mayaka (62’), Nicolás Mezquida, Sebastian Anderson (62’), Abraham Rodriguez, Anthony Markanich (62’), Steven Beitashour (62’), Michael Edwards (62’), Dantouma Toure (62’), Roberto Molina (62’), Darren Yapi (62’), Mohamed Omar (62’), Robinson Aguirre, Daniel Garcia, Connor Miller, Isaac Nehme