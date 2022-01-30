MLS preseason 2022 roundup: LA Galaxy, Toronto FC goalfest highlights Saturday slate

Here's how clubs fared, with two wins and four draws emerging ahead of opening weekend on Feb. 26/27.

Saturday produced a jam-packed 2022 MLS preseason slate, with six games featuring intra-league competition at various warm-weather locales across the United States.

Both sides missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs a year ago, with this scrimmage providing Galaxy boss Greg Vanney a chance to face his former club. Meanwhile, Toronto are led by new head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley amid a roster transformation.

Deandre Kerr bagged a brace for Toronto, while Jayden Nelson and Jordan Perruzza tallied a goal apiece for the Reds – making it three homegrowns who netted for the Reds.

Goalscorers for the Galaxy included a Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez penalty kick, while homegrown attacker Efrain Alvarez and Frenchmen Kevin Cabral and Samuel Grandsir – 2021 acquisitions – also added to the scoresheet. LA's 2022 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, forward Farai Mutatu from Michigan State, scored as well.

The LA Galaxy and Toronto FC combined for nine goals during a wild shootout Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the hosts ultimately prevailing through a 5-4 scoreline.

CF Montréal 2, New York City FC 2

Eastern Conference foes CF Montréal and New York City FC battled to a 2-2 draw during their preseason scrimmage in Orlando, Fla.

Thiago Andrade and Andres Jasson each found the scoresheet to give the MLS Cup 2021 champions a 2-0 lead, but Montréal pulled back two late goals through Joaquin Torres and Sunusi Ibrahim that finished the contest on level terms.

Andrade's opener came right on the half-hour mark, as the Brazilian latched onto a cross from the left side and converted his close-range shot. NYCFC doubled their advantage on 56 minutes following a through ball from Santiago Rodriguez that found Heber, who set Jasson up for the finish.