Inter Miami start 2022 preseason with rout of Peruvian club Universitario

Inter Miami CF began their 2022 preseason slate Wednesday evening with a 4-0 win over Peruvian top-flight side Club Universitario de Deportes at DRV PNK Stadium, the first showcase of a revamped roster.

The hosts got goals from homegrown player Ian Fray, as well as a duo – Ethan Hardin and Harvey Neville – that spent time with now-MLS NEXT Pro side Fort Lauderdale CF last year. Fray missed the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL, while Neville is the son of head coach Phil Neville. Inter Miami’s sizable win started with a Universitario own goal.

In all, Phil Neville was left pleased with a mix-and-match group earning a positive result as a new-look squad coalesces in South Florida.