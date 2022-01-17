Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger

Sporting Kansas City are in talks to acquire Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis from Omonia Nicosia, a source confirms.
Match.cy first reported SKC's interest.
Tzionis, 20, has 13 caps with the Cypriot national team and has made 87 professional appearances in his native country with Omonoia, where he has 15 goals and four assists. He won a league title in 2020-21.
Primarily a left winger, Tzionis can also play as a second striker. SKC currently have Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton and academy graduates Tyler Freeman and Grayson Barber as options out wide. SKC are still looking for another natural option at center forward following Alan Pulido's season-ending knee surgery.
Tzionis is eligible for the U22 Initiative, though SKC wouldn't have to decide their budget allocation until roster compliance day, just before opening weekend in MLS. SKC are hoping to bring in another U22 Initiative-eligible signing as well.
While SKC are yet to utilize the U22 Initiative, sporting director and manager Peter Vermes is a big proponent of the new concept, which was implemented in 2021.
“The concept was around for quite a few years before it got implemented,” Vermes told MLSsoccer.com in October. “Obviously some teams have taken advantage of it, but some of it is still wait-and-see. For us, those are roster spots that we’re going to be very active in. For us, it’s making sure the players we find really fit us. They’re young, they should have a good runway to be successful. I think it’s a great initiative, I really do, and a lot of teams have acted on it in a meaningful way. But time will tell.”