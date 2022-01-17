Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger

Primarily a left winger, Tzionis can also play as a second striker. SKC currently have Daniel Salloi , Johnny Russell , Khiry Shelton and academy graduates Tyler Freeman and Grayson Barber as options out wide. SKC are still looking for another natural option at center forward following Alan Pulido 's season-ending knee surgery.

Tzionis is eligible for the U22 Initiative, though SKC wouldn't have to decide their budget allocation until roster compliance day, just before opening weekend in MLS. SKC are hoping to bring in another U22 Initiative-eligible signing as well.

​​“The concept was around for quite a few years before it got implemented,” Vermes told MLSsoccer.com in October. “Obviously some teams have taken advantage of it, but some of it is still wait-and-see. For us, those are roster spots that we’re going to be very active in. For us, it’s making sure the players we find really fit us. They’re young, they should have a good runway to be successful. I think it’s a great initiative, I really do, and a lot of teams have acted on it in a meaningful way. But time will tell.”