MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Sporting Kansas City are in talks to acquire Cyprus international winger Marinos Tzionis from Omonia Nicosia, a source confirms.

Match.cy first reported SKC's interest.

Tzionis, 20, has 13 caps with the Cypriot national team and has made 87 professional appearances in his native country with Omonoia, where he has 15 goals and four assists. He won a league title in 2020-21.

Primarily a left winger, Tzionis can also play as a second striker. SKC currently have Daniel Salloi, Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton and academy graduates Tyler Freeman and Grayson Barber as options out wide. SKC are still looking for another natural option at center forward following Alan Pulido's season-ending knee surgery.

Tzionis is eligible for the U22 Initiative, though SKC wouldn't have to decide their budget allocation until roster compliance day, just before opening weekend in MLS. SKC are hoping to bring in another U22 Initiative-eligible signing as well.

While SKC are yet to utilize the U22 Initiative, sporting director and manager Peter Vermes is a big proponent of the new concept, which was implemented in 2021.

​​“The concept was around for quite a few years before it got implemented,” Vermes told MLSsoccer.com in October. “Obviously some teams have taken advantage of it, but some of it is still wait-and-see. For us, those are roster spots that we’re going to be very active in. For us, it’s making sure the players we find really fit us. They’re young, they should have a good runway to be successful. I think it’s a great initiative, I really do, and a lot of teams have acted on it in a meaningful way. But time will tell.”

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Sporting Kansas City Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht talks with AS Roma break down
Top 10 most expensive trades (guaranteed money) in MLS history
Official: LAFC send Colorado up to $1.5 million GAM for USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta
More News
More News
Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Ronald Hernandez from Aberdeen FC
Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Sporting KC in talks to sign Cyprus international winger
Inter Miami set for defensive makeover in 2022 MLS season

Inter Miami set for defensive makeover in 2022 MLS season
Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht talks with AS Roma break down
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht talks with AS Roma break down
Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run

Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run
Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Jordan Perruzza signs long-term extension with Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
RECAP: GoalMachine (TOR) vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
1:00
eMLS

RECAP: GoalMachine (TOR) vs Joksan (NSH) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) match winner vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:11

GoalMachine (TOR) match winner vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:19

GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
0:22

GoalMachine (TOR) goal #3 vs PauloNeto (ATL) | 2022 League Series 1 Final
More Video