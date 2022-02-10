MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League, Toronto outlasts Austin

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC won two preseason friendlies on Wednesday as their camp in Mexico winds down, sending the Cityzens into next week's Concacaf Champions League in style.
Elsewhere around the league, Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake earned wins. Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC were also in action.
Here's what unfolded on the preseason front.
New York City FC 2, Club Inter Playa 1
NYCFC played their first of two preseason scrimmages Wednesday against Mexican lower-division side Inter Playa del Carmen, earning a 2-1 win to maintain strong form.
A mostly-reserve lineup was paced by U22 Initiative signing Thiago Andrade, who scored twice from the penalty-kick spot. The 21-year-old Brazilian forward joined last year from Bahia.
Goals
- NYC - Thiago Andrade (PK)
- NYC - Thiago Andrade (PK)
Lineups
- NYC starting XI: Luis Barraza - Nico Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Samuel Owusu, Chris Gloster, Justin Haak, Andres Jasson, Jack Beer, Kevin O'Toole, El Mahdi Youssoufi, Thiago Andrade
New York City FC 4, Querétaro FC 1
NYCFC stormed past Liga MX outfit Querétaro FC, 4-1, in their second preseason friendly on Wednesday.
Head coach Ronny Deila fielded a largely first-choice starting XI, with 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos scoring twice.
Young DP forward Talles Magno scored late, while Uruguay youth international Santiago Rodriguez opened the scoring early for the Cityzens.
NYCFC closed out their preseason slate by going five games unbeaten, heading into their CCL Round of 16 series against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles with momentum.
Goals
- NYC - Santiago Rodriguez
- NYC - Taty Castellanos
- NYC - Taty Castellanos
- NYC - Talles Magno
Lineups
- NYC starting XI: Sean Johnson - Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alex Callens, Tayvon Gray, Nicolas Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem, Santiago Rodríguez, Talles Magno, Heber, Taty Castellanos
Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 2
Toronto FC stayed in the win column during preseason preparations, earning a 2-1 result over Austin FC on Wednesday.
Toronto got goals from 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo and homegrown forward Jordan Perruzza. Pozuelo drilled home from the penalty kick spot for an early lead, then Perruzza one-timed home a near-post cross with his left foot to put TFC back ahead.
In between, Austin punched back through forward Maxi Urruti after Alex Ring set him up inside the penalty area. Urruti joined in free agency this offseason, while Ring signed a new contract that made him a DP.
Goals
- 6’ - TOR - Alejandro Pozuelo (PK)
- 32’ - ATX - Maxi Urruti
- 38’ - TOR - Jordan Perruzza
Lineups
- ATX starting lineup: Brad Stuver - Nick Lima, Kipp Keller, Jhohan Romaña, Žan Kolmanič - Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Sebastián Driussi - Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Maxi Urruti
- TOR starting lineup: Quentin Westberg - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Carlos Salcedo, Chris Mavinga, Jacob Shaffelburg - Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo - Deandre Kerr, Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, New Mexico United 0
Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued their stay in San Diego, California with a 0-0 draw against USL Championship side New Mexico United on Wednesday.
DP forward Lucas Cavallini twice came close to a go-ahead strike in the first half, while SuperDraft selection Simon Becher nearly put the Whitecaps ahead late in the second half.
The Whitecaps have two more preseason games ahead, against USL Championship side San Diego Loyal on Saturday and then fellow MLS Western Conference side LA Galaxy next week.
Goals
- None
Lineups
- VAN starting lineup: Thomas Hasal - Florian Jungwirth, Érik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski - Michael Baldisimo - Ali Ahmed, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite, Cristian Dájome - Déiber Caicedo, Lucas Cavallini
Real Salt Lake 8, Utah Valley University 1
Real Salt Lake vaulted into the preseason win column Wednesday, beating NCAA Division I side Utah Valley University by an 8-1 scoreline across 120 total minutes.
The Claret-and-Cobalt were paced by four goals from former US men’s national team striker Bobby Wood, while winger Jonathan Menendez, homegrown Christopher Garcia, SuperDraft selection Jasper Loeffelsend and a trialist netted as well.
RSL all-time great Kyle Beckerman, who retired after the 2020 campaign, is the head coach of Utah Valley University.
Goals
- Bobby Wood x4
- Jonathan Menendez
- Jasper Loeffelsend
- Trialist
- Chris Garcia
Lineups
- No lineup information provided