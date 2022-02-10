MLS preseason 2022: NYCFC cruise into Concacaf Champions League, Toronto outlasts Austin

Here's what unfolded on the preseason front.

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC won two preseason friendlies on Wednesday as their camp in Mexico winds down, sending the Cityzens into next week's Concacaf Champions League in style.

A mostly-reserve lineup was paced by U22 Initiative signing Thiago Andrade , who scored twice from the penalty-kick spot. The 21-year-old Brazilian forward joined last year from Bahia.

NYCFC played their first of two preseason scrimmages Wednesday against Mexican lower-division side Inter Playa del Carmen, earning a 2-1 win to maintain strong form.

Field-level looks at City's morning scrimmage with @SomosInterPlaya 🎥⬇️ #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/YaMD4xqqdk

NYCFC closed out their preseason slate by going five games unbeaten, heading into their CCL Round of 16 series against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles with momentum.

Young DP forward Talles Magno scored late, while Uruguay youth international Santiago Rodriguez opened the scoring early for the Cityzens.

Head coach Ronny Deila fielded a largely first-choice starting XI, with 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos scoring twice.

NYCFC stormed past Liga MX outfit Querétaro FC, 4-1, in their second preseason friendly on Wednesday.

Game tape from the friendly finale with @Club_Queretaro 🔥🎥 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/Xlpmw2XBtP

Austin FC 1, Toronto FC 2

Toronto FC stayed in the win column during preseason preparations, earning a 2-1 result over Austin FC on Wednesday.

Toronto got goals from 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo and homegrown forward Jordan Perruzza. Pozuelo drilled home from the penalty kick spot for an early lead, then Perruzza one-timed home a near-post cross with his left foot to put TFC back ahead.