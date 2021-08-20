Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Friday, August 20 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (20 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SJ win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • The LA Galaxy won their first two meetings against San Jose this season
  • Only three of the last 41 MLS matches LA have played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to September 2018 have ended in a draw (24W-14L)
  • San Jose are unbeaten in five straight away matches (W1 D4)
  • All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 12L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA -115, Draw +275, San Jose +300

Match #2: Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, August 21 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • MIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SKC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to the Galaxy at Allianz Field on August 14 ended a seven-match unbeaten run at home (6W-1D)
  • Sporting Kansas City have 38 points through 20 matches this season (11W-4L-5D), equaling the best mark at this stage of a season in club history
  • Daniel Salloi has been involved in an MLS-high 18 goals this season (12 goals, 6 assists). Salloi has scored (3) or assisted (2) on five of Sporting’s last six MLS goals
  • All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 9W - 5L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota +125, Draw +240, Sporting KC +220

Advertising

Match #3: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

Saturday, August 21 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CLB win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • SEA win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Seattle return to Columbus for the first time since the 2020 MLS Cup Final, which the Crew won 3-0
  • Columbus have won three of their last four home matches against Seattle, scoring three goals in each win
  • Columbus lost their fifth consecutive match in a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday
  • The Sounders have won six of their last eight away matches, including the last three in a row
  • All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 4L - 3D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus +140, Draw +250, Seattle +190

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • RBNY win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • NYC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • RBNY have won just four of the last 12 New York derbies (2D-6L), but have won the last three meetings with NYCFC at Red Bull Arena
  • The Red Bulls ended a three-match home winless run with a 1-0 victory over Columbus on Wednesday
  • NYCFC are winless in their last five road games (2D-3L)
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 11W - 6L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: RBNY +240, Draw +280, NYCFC +105

Match #5: D.C. United vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • DC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • The away side won both meetings between D.C. United and Atlanta United last season
  • D.C. conceded eight goals over their last two matches, both road losses
  • D.C. have won four in a row at home and have allowed just five goals at Audi Field all season
  • Atlanta United have won three straight matches after snapping a 12-match winless run
  • All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 6W - 4L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United -105, Draw +270, Atlanta United +280

Match #6: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, August 21 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • ATX win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • POR win (30 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Austin FC scored a club-record four goals in their win over Portland on July 1
  • Austin have lost six of their last seven matches (W1)
  • The Timbers have won during two of 26 visits to Texas (D11 L13)
  • Felipe Mora scored his MLS-leading fifth headed goal of the season in Portland’s 1-1 draw with Sporting KC on Wednesday
  • All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -105, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +275
Predict 6

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 16
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 15
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 14

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Philadelphia's Andre Blake added to MLS All-Star Game roster
MLS All-Star Game

Philadelphia's Andre Blake added to MLS All-Star Game roster
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian international defender Marcus Godinho
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Canadian international defender Marcus Godinho
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17
Why Minnesota United FC are forging new ground in the “Nicest Rivalry in Sports”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why Minnesota United FC are forging new ground in the “Nicest Rivalry in Sports”
FC Cincinnati sign veteran MLS defender Chris Duvall
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign veteran MLS defender Chris Duvall
California Clasico: Taking stock of the LA Galaxy & San Jose Earthquakes in 2021

California Clasico: Taking stock of the LA Galaxy & San Jose Earthquakes in 2021
More News
Video
Video
Goalkeepers say no! Check out the best saves from Week 20
1:09

Goalkeepers say no! Check out the best saves from Week 20
Heineken Rivalry Week is here! Here are 5 things to know
1:20

Heineken Rivalry Week is here! Here are 5 things to know
Should FC Cincinnati's "game-winner" have stood? Should Nashville have had a PK?
5:26
Instant Replay

Should FC Cincinnati's "game-winner" have stood? Should Nashville have had a PK?
Is Raul Ruidiaz the best forward in Sounders history?
1:16:06

Is Raul Ruidiaz the best forward in Sounders history?
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.