MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17

Match #1: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Friday, August 20 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (20 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SJ win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- The LA Galaxy won their first two meetings against San Jose this season
- Only three of the last 41 MLS matches LA have played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to September 2018 have ended in a draw (24W-14L)
- San Jose are unbeaten in five straight away matches (W1 D4)
- All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 12L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA -115, Draw +275, San Jose +300
Match #2: Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, August 21 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- MIN win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SKC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to the Galaxy at Allianz Field on August 14 ended a seven-match unbeaten run at home (6W-1D)
- Sporting Kansas City have 38 points through 20 matches this season (11W-4L-5D), equaling the best mark at this stage of a season in club history
- Daniel Salloi has been involved in an MLS-high 18 goals this season (12 goals, 6 assists). Salloi has scored (3) or assisted (2) on five of Sporting’s last six MLS goals
- All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 9W - 5L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota +125, Draw +240, Sporting KC +220
Match #3: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders
Saturday, August 21 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- CLB win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- SEA win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Seattle return to Columbus for the first time since the 2020 MLS Cup Final, which the Crew won 3-0
- Columbus have won three of their last four home matches against Seattle, scoring three goals in each win
- Columbus lost their fifth consecutive match in a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday
- The Sounders have won six of their last eight away matches, including the last three in a row
- All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 4L - 3D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus +140, Draw +250, Seattle +190
Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- RBNY win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- NYC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- RBNY have won just four of the last 12 New York derbies (2D-6L), but have won the last three meetings with NYCFC at Red Bull Arena
- The Red Bulls ended a three-match home winless run with a 1-0 victory over Columbus on Wednesday
- NYCFC are winless in their last five road games (2D-3L)
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 11W - 6L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: RBNY +240, Draw +280, NYCFC +105
Match #5: D.C. United vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- DC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- The away side won both meetings between D.C. United and Atlanta United last season
- D.C. conceded eight goals over their last two matches, both road losses
- D.C. have won four in a row at home and have allowed just five goals at Audi Field all season
- Atlanta United have won three straight matches after snapping a 12-match winless run
- All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 6W - 4L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United -105, Draw +270, Atlanta United +280
Match #6: Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, August 21 at 9:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- ATX win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- POR win (30 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Austin FC scored a club-record four goals in their win over Portland on July 1
- Austin have lost six of their last seven matches (W1)
- The Timbers have won during two of 26 visits to Texas (D11 L13)
- Felipe Mora scored his MLS-leading fifth headed goal of the season in Portland’s 1-1 draw with Sporting KC on Wednesday
- All-time matchups: Austin FC lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Austin FC -105, Draw +270, Portland Timbers +275