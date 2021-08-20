MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 17

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000: Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first? Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.) Get every pick correct to score $50,000! Start playing today!

Match #1: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes Friday, August 20 at 10:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN2 WHO WILL WIN? LA win (20 points)

Draw (40 points)

SJ win (40 points) Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points) The LA Galaxy won their first two meetings against San Jose this season

Only three of the last 41 MLS matches LA have played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to September 2018 have ended in a draw (24W-14L)

San Jose are unbeaten in five straight away matches (W1 D4)

All-time matchups: San Jose Earthquakes lead 14W - 12L - 9D

Match odds by BetMGM: LA -115, Draw +275, San Jose +300

Match #2: Minnesota United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City Saturday, August 21 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes WHO WILL WIN? MIN win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

SKC win (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Minnesota’s 1-0 loss to the Galaxy at Allianz Field on August 14 ended a seven-match unbeaten run at home (6W-1D)

Sporting Kansas City have 38 points through 20 matches this season (11W-4L-5D), equaling the best mark at this stage of a season in club history

Daniel Salloi has been involved in an MLS-high 18 goals this season (12 goals, 6 assists). Salloi has scored (3) or assisted (2) on five of Sporting’s last six MLS goals

All-time matchups: Sporting KC lead 9W - 5L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: Minnesota +125, Draw +240, Sporting KC +220

Match #3: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders Saturday, August 21 at 5:30 pm ET - Watch on: FOX, FOX Deportes WHO WILL WIN? CLB win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

SEA win (30 points) Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) Seattle return to Columbus for the first time since the 2020 MLS Cup Final, which the Crew won 3-0

Columbus have won three of their last four home matches against Seattle, scoring three goals in each win

Columbus lost their fifth consecutive match in a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday

The Sounders have won six of their last eight away matches, including the last three in a row

All-time matchups: Columbus Crew lead 6W - 4L - 3D

Match odds by BetMGM: Columbus +140, Draw +250, Seattle +190

Match #4: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes WHO WILL WIN? RBNY win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

NYC win (30 points) Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team) RBNY have won just four of the last 12 New York derbies (2D-6L), but have won the last three meetings with NYCFC at Red Bull Arena

The Red Bulls ended a three-match home winless run with a 1-0 victory over Columbus on Wednesday

NYCFC are winless in their last five road games (2D-3L)

All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 11W - 6L - 2D

Match odds by BetMGM: RBNY +240, Draw +280, NYCFC +105

Match #5: D.C. United vs. Atlanta United Sunday, August 21 at 8:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+ WHO WILL WIN? DC win (30 points)

Draw (40 points)

ATL win (30 points) Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points) The away side won both meetings between D.C. United and Atlanta United last season

D.C. conceded eight goals over their last two matches, both road losses

D.C. have won four in a row at home and have allowed just five goals at Audi Field all season

Atlanta United have won three straight matches after snapping a 12-match winless run

All-time matchups: D.C. United lead 6W - 4L - 0D

Match odds by BetMGM: D.C. United -105, Draw +270, Atlanta United +280