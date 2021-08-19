Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Columbus Crew 0

John Tolkin scored his first MLS goal and Carlos Coronel made four spectacular saves to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.

It was a huge win for a Red Bulls side that snapped a seven-match winless streak overall and won at home for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC on June 18. Meanwhile, the reeling Crew suffered a fifth straight defeat.

The sequence that led to Tolkin’s goal started with the fullback-turned-midfielder winning a challenge for the ball in his defensive third and finished with him on the end of a combination with Fabio before cutting back to his right to nutmeg Eloy Room in the 33rd minute.

Gyasi Zardes had a golden chance at the equalizer just before halftime when he was played behind the Red Bulls defense on a breakaway. But Coronel kicked away the low shot and Zardes walked off gingerly, feeling his left hamstring, a worrying sign for Crew coach Caleb Porter and US men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter with World Cup qualifiers coming next month.

Coronel came up big again two minutes into the second half, denying Kevin Molino from close range for the second time. His best save might have come late when he dove to his left to get a hand on a crafty first-time attempt from Bradley Wright-Phillips during his first match back at the building where his No. 99 is retired.