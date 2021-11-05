MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Decision Day

Last call! Decision Day marks the final round of MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM. The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:
Match #1: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- NYC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- PHI win (40 points)
Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)
- New York City FC have never lost a home match against the Union (W5 D1), winning the last five in a row. This will be the first meeting between the sides in New York since a 4-2 NYCFC victory in June 2019
- New York City FC have won three straight matches
- The Union have won just one of their last 13 away matches (D7 L5)
- All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 9W - 5L - 1D
- Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC -135, Draw +290, Philadelphia +300
Match #2: Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- NSH win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RBNY win (40 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- RBNY are one of four teams to defeat Nashville this season, winning the first-ever meeting between the sides, 2-0, at Red Bull Arena on June 18. The loss is Nashville’s only two-goal defeat in their last 45 regular-season matches
- Nashville have lost just four times all season and will tie the MLS record for fewest losses in a season if they avoid defeat against the Red Bulls
- The Red Bulls have allowed just four goals in their last 11 matches
- All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 1W - 0L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville +145, Draw +195, RBNY +200
Match #3: FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United
Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- CIN win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- ATL win (30 points)
Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- FC Cincinnati have won one of the seven all-time meetings between the sides (D2 L4)
- FC Cincinnati have set an MLS record with 11 consecutive 90-minute losses (excluding breakaway shootouts)
- While Atlanta United are unbeaten in five straight matches (W2 D3), the last two have ended in draws
- All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 4W - 1L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Cincinnati +310, Draw +300, Atlanta -140
Match #4: Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- COL win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- LAFC win (30 points)
Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)
- LAFC have won four of their five matches against the Rapids, including a 2-1 victory on May 22. The Rapids’ lone win came the last time the sides met in Colorado, a 1-0 home win in June 2019
- After losing their first home match of the season to Austin, Colorado are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (W8 D7), the third-longest home unbeaten run in club history
- LAFC extended their season-long unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver on Tuesday (W3 D3)
- All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 1L - 0D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado +120, Draw +250, LAFC +200
Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC
Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes
WHO WILL WIN?
- LA win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- MIN win (40 points)
Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)
- Minnesota United’s 3-0 win over the Galaxy on September 18 was their first win over LA in MLS play (D2 L6)
- The Galaxy have won only two of their last 14 (D6 L6) games after winning 11 of 19 to start the season
- Minnesota United have lost four of their last six away matches (W1 D1), netting just three goals over those six games
- All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 6W - 1L - 2D
- Match odds by BetMGM: LA +100, Draw +260, Minnesota +230
Match #6: Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake
Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+
WHO WILL WIN?
- SKC win (30 points)
- Draw (40 points)
- RSL win (40 points)
Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)
- Since defeating Real Salt Lake on penalties to win the 2013 MLS Cup, Sporting Kansas City have just four wins in 19 meetings with RSL (D6 L9)
- Sporting Kansas City have lost consecutive matches for the first time since September 2020
- Damir Kreilach leads RSL with 15 goals, three behind Valentin Castellanos in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race
- Johnny Russell scored Sporting’s lone goal against Austin on Wednesday, his 10th straight game with at least one goal contribution (11 goals, 3 assists)
- All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 15W - 14L - 9D
- Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City -145, Draw +300, Real Salt Lake +350