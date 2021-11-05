Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Decision Day

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Last call! Decision Day marks the final round of MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM. The game is FREE to play and takes only four steps for a chance to win $50,000:

  1. Visit predict6.mlssoccer.com/picks
  2. Pick the outcome of six matches. You can select win, loss, or draw. Underdog outcomes are worth more points than favorites.
  3. Next, predict the action. Predict match action to gain additional points and compete for the jackpot. Example: Who scores first?
  4. Submit your picks. (Free MLS network account required.)

Get every pick correct to score $50,000!

Start playing today!

Match #1: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NYC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • PHI win (40 points)

Predict the action: First club to score? (10 points)

  • New York City FC have never lost a home match against the Union (W5 D1), winning the last five in a row. This will be the first meeting between the sides in New York since a 4-2 NYCFC victory in June 2019
  • New York City FC have won three straight matches
  • The Union have won just one of their last 13 away matches (D7 L5)
  • All-time matchups: New York City FC lead 9W - 5L - 1D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: NYCFC -135, Draw +290, Philadelphia +300

Match #2: Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls

Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • NSH win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RBNY win (40 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • RBNY are one of four teams to defeat Nashville this season, winning the first-ever meeting between the sides, 2-0, at Red Bull Arena on June 18. The loss is Nashville’s only two-goal defeat in their last 45 regular-season matches
  • Nashville have lost just four times all season and will tie the MLS record for fewest losses in a season if they avoid defeat against the Red Bulls
  • The Red Bulls have allowed just four goals in their last 11 matches
  • All-time matchups: New York Red Bulls lead 1W - 0L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Nashville +145, Draw +195, RBNY +200

Match #3: FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United

Sunday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • CIN win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • ATL win (30 points)

Predict the action: Halftime score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • FC Cincinnati have won one of the seven all-time meetings between the sides (D2 L4)
  • FC Cincinnati have set an MLS record with 11 consecutive 90-minute losses (excluding breakaway shootouts)
  • While Atlanta United are unbeaten in five straight matches (W2 D3), the last two have ended in draws
  • All-time matchups: Atlanta United lead 4W - 1L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Cincinnati +310, Draw +300, Atlanta -140

Match #4: Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • COL win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • LAFC win (30 points)

Predict the action: Time of first goal? (25 points)

  • LAFC have won four of their five matches against the Rapids, including a 2-1 victory on May 22. The Rapids’ lone win came the last time the sides met in Colorado, a 1-0 home win in June 2019
  • After losing their first home match of the season to Austin, Colorado are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (W8 D7), the third-longest home unbeaten run in club history
  • LAFC extended their season-long unbeaten run to six games with a 1-1 draw against Vancouver on Tuesday (W3 D3)
  • All-time matchups: LAFC lead 4W - 1L - 0D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Colorado +120, Draw +250, LAFC +200

Match #5: LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC

Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: FS1, FOX Deportes

WHO WILL WIN?

  • LA win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • MIN win (40 points)

Predict the action: Full time score? (30 points both teams, 10 points one team)

  • Minnesota United’s 3-0 win over the Galaxy on September 18 was their first win over LA in MLS play (D2 L6)
  • The Galaxy have won only two of their last 14 (D6 L6) games after winning 11 of 19 to start the season
  • Minnesota United have lost four of their last six away matches (W1 D1), netting just three goals over those six games
  • All-time matchups: LA Galaxy lead 6W - 1L - 2D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: LA +100, Draw +260, Minnesota +230

Match #6: Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake

Sunday, November 7 at 6:00 pm ET - Watch on: MLS LIVE on ESPN+

WHO WILL WIN?

  • SKC win (30 points)
  • Draw (40 points)
  • RSL win (40 points)

Predict the action: First player to score? (25 points)

  • Since defeating Real Salt Lake on penalties to win the 2013 MLS Cup, Sporting Kansas City have just four wins in 19 meetings with RSL (D6 L9)
  • Sporting Kansas City have lost consecutive matches for the first time since September 2020
  • Damir Kreilach leads RSL with 15 goals, three behind Valentin Castellanos in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race
  • Johnny Russell scored Sporting’s lone goal against Austin on Wednesday, his 10th straight game with at least one goal contribution (11 goals, 3 assists)
  • All-time matchups: Sporting Kansas City lead 15W - 14L - 9D
  • Match odds by BetMGM: Sporting Kansas City -145, Draw +300, Real Salt Lake +350
Predict 6 Decision Day

