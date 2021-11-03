Recap: LAFC 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Despite a second-half onslaught, LAFC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps in a massive Audi MLS Cup Playoff six-pointer at Banc of California Stadium Tuesday evening.

LAFC kept their postseason hopes alive with a point but missed the chance to go above the line in the West, while Vancouver will have to wait until Decision Day on Sunday to find out if they will clinch a berth in the postseason. The Whitecaps would have clinched with three points on the night, but a draw pushes everything to the final matchday of the season for both sides.

Tuesday's result does, though, mean that the Portland Timbers have clinched a playoff berth. Going into Decision Day, the Whitecaps will only need a point to join them, whereas LAFC are in must-win territory.

A stunning goalkeeping performance from Maxime Crepeau kept his side in the match through both halves, with the Canadian International making 10 saves. Crepeau's heroics denied LAFC a second goal on numerous occasions and could ultimately be the difference between a playoff spot and the end of their season come Sunday.

LAFC began the match on the front foot, but a pacey counter-attack from Vancouver haunted them all night. It only took 14 minutes for the Whitecaps to execute their counter to perfection, with Cristian Dajome finding the back of the net for his 10th goal of the season. The Whitecaps won the ball in their own half and in just three passes, the ball ended up at the feet of Dajome who took one touch, turning his body and firing home.

Mamadou Fall equalized right before the halftime break off a corner kick for the hosts, but it did not come without controversy. The LAFC defender was originally called offside on the pitch, but after a Video Review, referee Alex Chilowicz overturned the call and gave the goal to the home side.