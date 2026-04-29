MLS on FOX! Matchday 11 brings an electric tripleheader

Here's everything to know before this trio of games unfolds across linear and Apple TV .

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET

Saturday, 2:30 pm ET WATCH: FOX, Apple TV

It hasn't been the start Sporting Kansas City, now led by head coach Raphael Wicky and general manager David Lee, hoped for to begin this new era.

Sporting KC are last in the Supporters' Shield standings with four points through nine matches (1W-7L-1D). Their seven goals scored are the fewest of any club this year, and their 25 goals against are the second-most league-wide.

Should Sporting KC spring the upset, star striker Dejan Joveljić will need to play a key role. The Serbian international leads the team with six goal contributions (4g/2a).

Meanwhile, Seattle are up to their typical tricks. Although the Sounders have played a league-low eight matches, they're still fifth in the Supporters' Shield race with 19 points (6W-1L-1D).

Seattle backed up their claim as 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders last weekend with a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. Goal contributions leader Jesús Ferreira (1g/5a) netted against his former club, and Jordan Morris scored his first goal of the year.