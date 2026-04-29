MLS on FOX! Matchday 11 brings an electric tripleheader

A FOX tripleheader awaits during Matchday 11, starting on Saturday at 2:30 pm ET.
Here's everything to know before this trio of games unfolds across linear and Apple TV.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
It hasn't been the start Sporting Kansas City, now led by head coach Raphael Wicky and general manager David Lee, hoped for to begin this new era.
Sporting KC are last in the Supporters' Shield standings with four points through nine matches (1W-7L-1D). Their seven goals scored are the fewest of any club this year, and their 25 goals against are the second-most league-wide.
Should Sporting KC spring the upset, star striker Dejan Joveljić will need to play a key role. The Serbian international leads the team with six goal contributions (4g/2a).
Meanwhile, Seattle are up to their typical tricks. Although the Sounders have played a league-low eight matches, they're still fifth in the Supporters' Shield race with 19 points (6W-1L-1D).
Seattle backed up their claim as 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi contenders last weekend with a 2-1 win over FC Dallas. Goal contributions leader Jesús Ferreira (1g/5a) netted against his former club, and Jordan Morris scored his first goal of the year.
It's been success by committee for the Sounders. DP midfielder Albert Rusnák (2g/3a) and winger Paul Rothrock (3g/1a) have stepped up, while it remains to be seen if USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan will be available for this match (concussion).
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
- WHEN: Saturday, 4:45 pm ET
- WATCH: FOX, Apple TV
Real Salt Lake are among the early-season surprises in 2026, jostling for positioning in a deep Western Conference.
However, after a six-game unbeaten stretch (5W-0L-1D), RSL have dropped their last two contests. Most recently, they suffered a 2-1 setback at the LA Galaxy after falling 2-0 against Inter Miami CF midweek.
Rookie striker Sergi Solans (5g/1a) leads the line, and homegrown standout Zavier Gozo looks like a Young Player of the Year candidate. USMNT midfielder Diego Luna has recorded 2g/3a since his return from injury just over a month ago, and is hunting a roster spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers can keep climbing the Western Conference standings.
Head coach Phil Neville's side is coming off a 2-1 triumph at San Diego FC last Saturday, and they logged a 2-1 win over LAFC shortly before that. Both games featured a 96th-minute winner for the Timbers; Alex Bonetig delivered three points against San Diego, and Kevin Kelsy did the same against LAFC.
DP winger Kristoffer Velde and Kelsy have been the main catalysts for the Timbers, combining for 5g/2a. New Zealand international and World Cup hopeful Finn Surman anchors the backline, and newcomer José Caicedo has helped steady the midfield.
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:15 pm ET
- WATCH: FS1, Apple TV
The Florida Derby heads to Nu Stadium for the first time when Inter Miami host Orlando City in a matchup that always seems to deliver drama.
In fact, we've already seen these two sides face off this season. And the game was as sensational as advertised: Miami completed a 4-2 comeback victory during Matchday 2, highlighted by a Lionel Messi brace.
Now, nine matchdays later, both teams are guided by interim coaches. Guillermo Hoyos steers the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions after Javier Mascherano stepped down in mid-April, and Martín Perelman leads Orlando after the club mutually parted ways with Oscar Pareja in mid-March.
These sides are also at opposite ends of the table. Miami are second in the East (19 points) and riding an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions; Orlando are bottom-five in the overall league standings.
But you can often throw form out the window when rivals clash. Plus, Miami desperately crave their first win at Nu Stadium after opening the venue with three consecutive draws.
Look for Miami to lean on their star trio of Messi (7g/0a), Rodrigo De Paul (2g/3a) and Germán Berterame (3g/3a). Martín Ojeda has a team-high four goals for Orlando, and Croatian winger Marco Pašalić has missed their last three games with a thigh injury.