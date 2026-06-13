USA starting lineup vs. Paraguay: 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

The United States' starting lineup is set for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D opener against Paraguay on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, TUDN, Peacock).
The tournament co-hosts are led by Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed head coach in September 2024 with eyes on this momentous occasion.
3-4-3 formation (left to right)
- F: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Weston McKennie
- M: Jedi Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Sergiño Dest
- D: Tim Ream (c), Chris Richards, Alex Freeman
- GK: Matt Freese
Pochettino has named two MLS players to his starting XI: New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream.
Freese earns the nod over New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, while Ream sports the captain's armband.
Crucially, Crystal Palace center back and FC Dallas product Chris Richards is starting after recovering from an ankle injury he sustained late in his club season.
Two MLS homegrown alums – defender Alex Freeman (Orlando City) and midfielder Tyler Adams (Red Bull New York) – will be counted on as well.
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, veterans of the USMNT's 2022 World Cup appearance, lead the attack alongside striker Folarin Balogun.
4-4-2 formation (left to right)
- F: Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria
- M: Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez
- D: Júnior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez (c), Juan Cáceres
- GK: Orlando Gill
Head coach Gustavo Alfaro has named two MLS players to his starting XI: Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas.
Almirón is among the team's most experienced players with 10 goals in 76 caps. Cubas has 33 caps and was crucial in navigating South American qualifiers, resulting in Paraguay's first World Cup trip since 2010.
Former Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez is also starting, recovering from an injury he sustained late in the English Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Additionally, Strasbourg attacker Julio Enciso gets the starting nod after suffering an injury scare in a pre-World Cup friendly.