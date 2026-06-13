USA starting lineup vs. Paraguay: 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

The tournament co-hosts are led by Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed head coach in September 2024 with eyes on this momentous occasion.

The United States ' starting lineup is set for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D opener against Paraguay on Friday at Los Angeles Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, TUDN, Peacock).

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, veterans of the USMNT's 2022 World Cup appearance, lead the attack alongside striker Folarin Balogun.

Two MLS homegrown alums – defender Alex Freeman ( Orlando City ) and midfielder Tyler Adams ( Red Bull New York ) – will be counted on as well.

Crucially, Crystal Palace center back and FC Dallas product Chris Richards is starting after recovering from an ankle injury he sustained late in his club season.

Freese earns the nod over New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner , while Ream sports the captain's armband.

Your XI for Match #1 at the @FIFAWorldCup . #USMNT x The @HomeDepot pic.twitter.com/0LHLne0ibK

4-4-2 formation (left to right)

F: Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria

Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria M: Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez

Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez D: Júnior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez (c), Juan Cáceres

Júnior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez (c), Juan Cáceres GK: Orlando Gill

Almirón is among the team's most experienced players with 10 goals in 76 caps. Cubas has 33 caps and was crucial in navigating South American qualifiers, resulting in Paraguay's first World Cup trip since 2010.

Former Inter Miami CF midfielder Diego Gómez is also starting, recovering from an injury he sustained late in the English Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion.