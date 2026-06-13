USA send World Cup statement with opening win vs. Paraguay

The United States delivered a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay to open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday evening, sending a statement in Group D's opening match at Los Angeles Stadium.
The tournament co-hosts soared to a 3-0 halftime lead behind Folarin Balogun's brace and an early Paraguay own goal forced by combination play from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.
Then, Giovanni Reyna's outside-the-foot strike deep into second-half stoppage time gave the USMNT their most-ever goals (four) in a World Cup match.
The USMNT's only blemish came in the 73rd minute when Maurício pulled one back for Paraguay, who are playing at their first World Cup since 2010.
The US, hosting their first World Cup game since the 1994 tournament, played before a sell-out crowd of 70,492 fans. They'll next visit Seattle on June 19 to face Australia, hoping to secure a Round of 32 spot with another victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: At risk of sounding hyperbolic, the USMNT put together arguably the program's best-ever half at a World Cup. Then, they saw out the match to take the Group D lead. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino's side capitalized on home-field advantage and has one foot in the knockout rounds.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Giovanni Reyna's late strike capped a sweeping team move and required top-end skill. My word.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: With a first-half brace, Folarin Balogun is the easy pick. Fans will be watching his second goal on repeat.
Next Up
- USA: Friday, June 19 vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Group D
- PRY: Friday, June 19 vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | Group D