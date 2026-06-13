USA send World Cup statement with opening win vs. Paraguay

The United States delivered a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay to open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday evening, sending a statement in Group D's opening match at Los Angeles Stadium.

The tournament co-hosts soared to a 3-0 halftime lead behind Folarin Balogun's brace and an early Paraguay own goal forced by combination play from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Then, Giovanni Reyna's outside-the-foot strike deep into second-half stoppage time gave the USMNT their most-ever goals (four) in a World Cup match.

The USMNT's only blemish came in the 73rd minute when Maurício pulled one back for Paraguay, who are playing at their first World Cup since 2010.