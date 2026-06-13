USMNT fans euphoric at World Cup opener watch parties

FIFA 2026 World Cup fever reached epic levels Friday night, with MLS teams hosting watch parties all across the United States.
And the USMNT made the experience memorable, cruising to a historic 4-1 win over Paraguay in their tournament opener in Los Angeles.
From coast to coast, check out the scenes below as head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team moved atop Group D via a rousing victory.
USA 1, Paraguay 0: Own goal
The USMNT opened the scoring in the 7th minute when Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla deflected in Weston McKennie's pass for an own goal.
All around the country, anticipation and tension gave way to raucous celebrations for the co-hosts.
USA 2, Paraguay 0: Folarin Balogun
USMNT striker Folarin Balogun scored his first of two goals on the night, side-footing home Pulisic's low cross in the 31st minute.
USA 3, Paraguay 0: Folarin Balogun
Sending the vibes to another level, Balogun curled home a left-footed stunner deep into first-half stoppage time (45+5') to cap arguably the USMNT's best-ever half at the World Cup.
USA 4, Paraguay 1: Giovanni Reyna
While Paraguay pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute, Giovanni Reyna put an exclamation point on the USMNT's dominant display with a 98th-minute stunner.
The New York City FC youth product gave the Yanks their most-ever goals in a World Cup game (four) and tied their largest margin of victory at the tournament.