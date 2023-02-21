MLS MVP frontrunners: The definitive (or not) list for the 2023 season

He’s not officially on the roster right now, but all reports indicate Rodríguez will soon be back for NYCFC . That’d be huge after they lost a handful of cornerstone pieces this offseason, namely playmaker/maestro Maxi Moralez .

Rodríguez, who’d been on loan from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque, put up four goals and 13 assists during his second MLS season last year. All the 23-year-old has to do is add five assists to his 2022 total to match Carles Gil’s 2021 output exactly (and hey, the Revs’ talisman won MVP that year). If he becomes The Guy for an NYCFC team near the top of the Eastern Conference, he has the potential to put up the kind of numbers that put you in the MVP discussion.