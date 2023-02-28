MLS Matchday 1: Who made the biggest statement?

Yet Nashville made life miserable for the visitors from the jump. Even without Mukhtar, you could see the buy-in and collective identity from every single Nashville player on the field. They were quick. They were aggressive. They were compact. And, in the big moments, they were skillful.

Mukhtar still came on in the second half to help put the cherry on top of his team’s 2-0 win with a lovely assist. But head coach Gary Smith deserves a ton of credit for getting his team rowing in the same direction from the jump in 2023. That same thing can’t be said for every coach in the league.