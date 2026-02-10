Jerseys

San Diego FC unveil Unprecedented Unity Kit

socc-ss26-mls-jersey-kv-launch-sandiego-fc-attract-triptych-PLAYER_PRODUCT-1920x1080

MLSsoccer staff

San Diego FC have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Unprecedented Unity Kit by adidas.

The kit embodies football’s unifying spirit and makes a statement that inspires belonging, creates opportunities, and fosters a shared identity to celebrate.

Shaped by the shared culture of San Diego and Tijuana, it reflects a region defined by connection, creativity, and a global spirit, inviting everyone to experience the color, pride, and energy of the cities.

BUY NOW: San Diego FC’s Unprecedented Unity Kit

SDjersey1
SDjersey3
SDjersey2

BUY NOW: San Diego FC’s Unprecedented Unity Kit

MLS is Back on February 21!

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
More News
More News
Video
Video