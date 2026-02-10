San Diego FC unveil Unprecedented Unity Kit

San Diego FC have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Unprecedented Unity Kit by adidas.
The kit embodies football’s unifying spirit and makes a statement that inspires belonging, creates opportunities, and fosters a shared identity to celebrate.
Shaped by the shared culture of San Diego and Tijuana, it reflects a region defined by connection, creativity, and a global spirit, inviting everyone to experience the color, pride, and energy of the cities.
