LAFC unveil 2026 Primary Kit

LAFC have unveiled their primary jersey ahead of the 2026 season, the Primary Kit by adidas.
The kit welcomes the world to Los Angeles through a design inspired by the Grand Lobby of BMO Stadium. Echoing the city’s rich art deco heritage, the pattern captures the glamour, optimism, and modernity that define LA.
With architectural precision and cinematic flair, it celebrates both the city’s golden past and its vibrant present, inviting fans and visitors alike into the home of football in Los Angeles.
