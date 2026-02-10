San Jose Earthquakes unveil the Dead Kit

The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Dead Kit by adidas.
The kit celebrates the spirit of the Bay Area through one of its most legendary cultural icons.
Inspired by the Grateful Dead’s psychedelic roots, this kit honors the group’s first 1965 show in San Jose and the enduring connection between music, culture, and community.
BUY NOW: San Jose Earthquakes' The Dead Kit
