Real Salt Lake unveil the Switchback Kit

Real Salt Lake have unveiled their primary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Switchback Kit by adidas.
The kit pays tribute to the mountains that define Utah and shape its way of life, while the design reflects strength, unity, and the natural beauty surrounding the club’s home.
Subtle details honor the Wasatch Mountain range that’s the backdrop of RSL's stadium and the lion that leads its pride, symbols of resilience and community woven into every thread of this mountain-born tradition.
BUY NOW: Real Salt Lake's Switchback Kit
