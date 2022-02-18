Jerseys

LAFC unveil 2022 5 Year Anniversary kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLSAdidasKits_LAFC_16x9

LAFC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022-23 MLS seasons, the 5 Year Anniversary kit by adidas.

Celebrating five years on the pitch and in the stands, the 2022 jersey pays homage to the club's inaugural season home kit with amplified art deco patterning. The ‘5 Years Strong’ jersey features a grey graduated art deco pattern across the front panel and along the sleeves, offering a fresh take on LAFC’s classic look. LAFC’s iconic crest is positioned on the center of the chest.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

LAFC-2022-jersey-a
LAFC-2022-jersey-b
;
LAFC-2022-jersey-c
LAFC-2022-jersey-d

View more 2022 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 26!

Jerseys Los Angeles Football Club
More News
More News
LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery
Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit

Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit
Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
3:25

Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
3:25

Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
Inter Miami CF Season Preview
10:40

Inter Miami CF Season Preview
Toronto FC Season Preview
13:41

Toronto FC Season Preview
More Video