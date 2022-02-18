LAFC unveil 2022 5 Year Anniversary kit

LAFC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022-23 MLS seasons, the 5 Year Anniversary kit by adidas.
Celebrating five years on the pitch and in the stands, the 2022 jersey pays homage to the club's inaugural season home kit with amplified art deco patterning. The ‘5 Years Strong’ jersey features a grey graduated art deco pattern across the front panel and along the sleeves, offering a fresh take on LAFC’s classic look. LAFC’s iconic crest is positioned on the center of the chest.
MLS is Back on February 26!