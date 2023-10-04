MLS Fantasy Week 28 positional rankings and gaming advice

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta is tied for the league lead in goals and ranks third in assists (15g,13a), and he’s scored or assisted in five of his last six appearances. He’s been another pivotal piece to an FC Cincinnati attack side that clinched their first-ever Supporters' Shield over the weekend, and with two matches incoming this week, look for Lucho to continue to rack up the stats as the regular season comes to a close.