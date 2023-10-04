MLS Fantasy Week 28 positional rankings and gaming advice

The last double game week of the season is upon us and it is a BIG one. With just two rounds to go, Week 28 of MLS Fantasy offers up one last chance to make a surge up the leaderboards. There are 12 matches on Wednesday night, so let’s dive right back in and look at the top plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake compiled 11 saves and notched a rare goalkeeper assist to finish with 13 points in Week 27. Philadelphia are one of five teams with both matches at home this week, planting Blake back atop the GK rankings with a pair of favorable matchups vs. Atlanta and Nashville.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
$8.5
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
$7.4
3. Jonathan Sirois
MTL
vs. HOU, vs. POR
$8.4
4. Chris Brady
CHI
vs. MIA, vs. CLT
$7.8
5. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$7.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. TOR, at CHI
$6.8
2. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. STL, at SEA
$5.6
3. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
vs. CLB, at ORL
$5.8
Defenders
Álvaro Barreal has two assists and one goal across his last two appearances, and he’s played an integral role in helping FC Cincinnati clinch the Supporters' Shield. With two matches this week, he has big potential to top double-digit fantasy points as an attacking threat with the ability to collect a clean sheet too.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
vs. RBNY, at MIA
$11.8
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. ORL, at PHI
$9.7
3. Jackson Ragen
SEA
vs. LA, vs. VAN
$10.9
4. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. ATL, vs. NSH
$7.6
5. John Tolkin
RBNY
at CIN, vs. TOR
$10.4
6. Jack Maher
NSH
vs. ORL, at PHI
$8.7
7. Yeimar
SEA
vs. LA, vs. VAN
$10.9
8. Julian Gressel
CLB
at NE, at ATL
$9.1
9. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at PHI, vs. CLB
$12.5
10. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. MIN, at ATX
$9.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Terán
CHI
vs. MIA, vs. CLT
$4.4
2. Kamal Miller
MIA
at CHI, vs. CIN
$5.9
3. Kyle Duncan
RBNY
at CIN, vs. TOR
$5.7
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta is tied for the league lead in goals and ranks third in assists (15g,13a), and he’s scored or assisted in five of his last six appearances. He’s been another pivotal piece to an FC Cincinnati attack side that clinched their first-ever Supporters' Shield over the weekend, and with two matches incoming this week, look for Lucho to continue to rack up the stats as the regular season comes to a close.
NOTE: Worth monitoring is a knock that Acosta suffered over the weekend. Keep an eye out for starting lineups on Wednesday and lock Lucho in if he’s good to go.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. RBNY, at MIA
$15.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLB, at ORL
$14.0
3. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. ATL, vs. NSH
$11.2
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. STL, at SEA
$13.9
5. Thiago Almada
ATL
at PHI, vs. CLB
$14.6
6. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. ORL, at PHI
$12.6
7. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at LAFC, vs. LA
$10.4
8. Connor Ronan
COL
at DAL, at HOU
$10.2
9. Lionel Messi
MIA
at CHI, vs. CIN
$14.4
10. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. DC, vs. LAFC
$10.2
11. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$7.6
12. João Paulo
SEA
vs. LA, vs. VAN
$8.9
13. Facundo Torres
ORL
at NSH, vs. NE
$11.6
14. Nicolás Lodeiro
SEA
vs. LA, vs. VAN
$7.5
15. Diego Rossi
CLB
at NE, at ATL
$9.5
16. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. MIA, vs. CLT
$7.2
17. Mateusz Klich
DC
at ATX, vs. NYC
$9.4
18. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
at CIN, vs. TOR
$8.7
19. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
at CLT, at RBNY
$11.1
20. Tomas Chancalay
NE
vs. CLB, at ORL
$9.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cole Bassett
COL
at DAL, at HOU
$6.3
2. Quinn Sullivan
PHI
vs. ATL, vs. NSH
$4.0
3. Jesús Bueno
PHI
vs. ATL, vs. NSH
$4.7
Forwards
Cucho Hernández is just one goal back in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race and he continues to bang out shots in bulk. He’s bagged eight goals on 31 shots across the Crew’s last five matches, and even with two road matches he stands out as arguably the most dangerous forward in the league at the moment.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NE, at ATL
$13.0
2. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$9.0
3. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
at PHI, vs. CLB
$10.2
4. Dénis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. MIN, at ATX
$11.4
5. Julián Carranza
PHI
vs. ATL, vs. NSH
$9.0
6. Teemu Pukki
MIN
at LAFC, vs. LA
$10.3
7. Brian White
VAN
vs. STL, at SEA
$10.8
8. Christian Benteke
DC
at ATX, vs. NYC
$8.6
9. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. TOR, at CHI
$8.9
10. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. RBNY, at MIA
$8.4
1. Georgios Koutsias
CHI
vs. MIA, vs. CLT
$4.0
2. Calvin Harris
COL
at DAL, at HOU
$5.3
3. Jáder Obrian
DAL
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$6.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. RBNY, at MIA
$15.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CLB, at ORL
$14.0
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at NE, at ATL
$13.0
MLS Squad Pick
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice
- Dénis Bouanga – and LAFC's entire attack for that matter – are due for a breakout performance. A home match against a Minnesota United side that hasn't kept a shutout for over a month may be just what the doctor ordered.
- Christian Benteke is on a hot streak (four goals in his last two matches), and D.C. have a virtual must-win home match that is sure to have the striker's full attention.
- Cucho Hernández, September's MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS, has become the focal point of one the league's most dominant attacks.
- It's pretty well-known that Dallas have trouble getting players other than Jesús Ferreira on the scoresheet. With their season hanging in the balance, expect the squad to feed Ferreira over and over again.
- Julián Carranza played 45 minutes off the bench in Matchday 35, so he should be plenty rested for a crucial home fixture against an Atlanta United side that struggles to keep clean sheets.
Check out my squad for Round 35:
MLS Parlay Predictor
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice:
- FC Cincinnati will likely rest players after sewing up the Supporters' Shield on Saturday, but they have the depth to give the Red Bulls problems, especially at home.
- Philadelphia have tied five straight and, sitting two points above Atlanta in the Eastern Conference table, have every incentive to keep that streak going in order to prevent the Five Stripes from overtaking them.
- Miami have injuries issues up and down their roster, giving Chicago a prime opportunity to make their claim for a playoff spot in front of a sold-out Soldier Field.
- Nashville haven't lit the world on fire of late, but they also haven't lost to an MLS opponent at home since July 15 and have a virtually must-win game if they hope to finish top four finish in East.
- Seattle and LA have tied eight of their last 12 combined matches. Strong midfield play anchors both sides, but an inconsistent attack has plagued the Sounders while a leaky defense has kept the Galaxy out of the win column.
- Expect a cagey affair at BC Place as Vancouver fight for top four in the West and No. 1 seed St. Louis (56 pts.) look to break the single-season points record for an expansion club (57, set by LAFC in 2018).
Check out my predictions for Round 35: