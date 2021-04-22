Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 1 of MLS quickly showed us just how much of a rollercoaster ride MLS Fantasy can be! From golazos to accidental substitutions, opening weekend had it all. With several key fantasy targets questionable heading into Week 2, be sure to keep an eye out for starting lineups (about one hour before each match kicks off) before locking your players in. Let’s dial in on the top targets and values at each position to get you all set for Week 2.

Get more advice on the Fantasy Insider podcast.

Goalkeepers

William Yarbrough turned in a fine performance to help Colorado earn a point on the road in a hard fought 0-0 draw at Dallas. He collected a clean sheet and a Week 1 high 10 points for his efforts, and he’s in prime position to build on that in Week 2. Up next the Rapids face an expansion Austin FC side that were held scoreless and managed just three shots on goal in their MLS debut.

Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. ATX
$6.0
2. Matt Turner
NE
vs. DC
$5.9
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. CIN
$5.8
4. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. MIA
$6.5
5. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MTL
$5.8

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. VAN
$4.7
2. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. ORL
$4.2
3. David Ochoa
RSL
at MIN
$4.5

Defenders

Anton Tinnerholm delivered an assist in Week 1 and he continues to show why he’s considered one of the best attacking backs in MLS. Week 2 gives New York City FC an inviting matchup at home against an FC Cincinnati side that looked shaky at the back in their season opener. The crafty Swede should cause problems from the onset and he’s a good bet to collect both attacking and defensive fantasy points.

Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Anton Tinnerholm
NYC
vs. CIN
$6.1
2. Ryan Hollingshead
DAL
at SJ
$6.5
3. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. VAN
$6.0
4. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
vs. MTL
$6.5
5. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
vs. ATX
$6.5
6. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. MIA
$6.0
7. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MTL
$6.6
8. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CHI
$6.0
9. Eddie Segura
LAFC
vs. SEA
$6.5
10. Oswaldo Alanis
SJ
vs. DAL
$5.3
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. CIN
$4.4
2. Cristian Gutierrez
VAN
at TOR
$5.0
3. Tristan Blackmon
LAFC
vs. SEA
$5.0

Midfielders

Carles Gil flashed his fantasy appeal in Week 1. The Spanish playmaker created five chances, took three shots, notched an assist, and racked up nine fantasy points in the process. He’s in a good spot to continue to make an impact in New England’s home opener against D.C. United on Saturday.

Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DC
$9.9
2. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. RSL
$9.3
3. Jack Price
COL
vs. ATX
$8.2
4. Eduard Atuesta
LAFC
vs. SEA
$9.7
5. Diego Valeri
POR
vs. HOU
$8.8
6. Randall Leal
NSH
vs. MTL
$7.0
7. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CIN
$8.5
8. Nani
ORL
at SKC
$8.8
9. Jamiro Monteiro
PHI
vs. MIA
$8.9
10. Joao Paulo
SEA
at LAFC
$8.5
11. Jesus Medina
NYC
vs. CIN
$7.3
12. Lewis Morgan
MIA
at PHI
$9.1
13. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
at POR
$7.4
14. Sebastian Lletget
LA
vs. RBNY
$7.2
15. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. RSL
$8.5
16. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. CHI
$7.7
17. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at NYC
$9.4
18. Chofis
SJ
vs. DAL
$8.5
19. Mark-Anthony Kaye
LAFC
vs. SEA
$7.5
20. Cole Bassett
COL
vs. ATX
$7.2

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gianluca Busio
SKC
vs. ORL
$6.8
2. Anthony Fontana
PHI
vs. MIA
$6.4
3. Tyler Pasher
HOU
at POR
$4.4

Forwards

LAFC manager Bob Bradley dealt fantasy managers a big blow by mistakenly subbing star forward Carlos Vela in the 22nd minute of their season opener. Vela tallied a single fantasy point, which in turn saw his Fantasy salary drop by $500,000. He’s questionable to play against Seattle, shifting the spotlight to New York City’s Valentin “Taty” Castellanos. The talented Argentine scored a goal in Week 1 and is at home against an FC Cincinnati side that conceded 31 shots in their 2021 opener.

Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. CIN
$8.2
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. DC
$9.9
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at LAFC
$10.5
4. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. CHI
$9.5
5. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. SEA
$10.0
6. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. ORL
$9.5
7. Javier Hernandez
LA
vs. RBNY
$8.5
8. Kacper Przybylko
PHI
vs. MIA
$8.5
9. Lucas Cavallini
VAN
at TOR
$8.9
10. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
at PHI
$10.0
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Shinyashiki
COL
vs. ATX
$6.2
2. Danny Musovski
LAFC
vs. SEA
$6.3
3. Robbie Robinson
MIA
at PHI
$4.5
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. DC
$9.9
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. CIN
$8.2
3. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. RSL
$9.3
Fantasy Soccer Advice

