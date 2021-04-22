MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings

Week 1 of MLS quickly showed us just how much of a rollercoaster ride MLS Fantasy can be! From golazos to accidental substitutions, opening weekend had it all. With several key fantasy targets questionable heading into Week 2, be sure to keep an eye out for starting lineups (about one hour before each match kicks off) before locking your players in. Let’s dial in on the top targets and values at each position to get you all set for Week 2.
Goalkeepers
William Yarbrough turned in a fine performance to help Colorado earn a point on the road in a hard fought 0-0 draw at Dallas. He collected a clean sheet and a Week 1 high 10 points for his efforts, and he’s in prime position to build on that in Week 2. Up next the Rapids face an expansion Austin FC side that were held scoreless and managed just three shots on goal in their MLS debut.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.0
|
2. Matt Turner
|
NE
|
vs. DC
|
$5.9
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.8
|
4. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.5
|
5. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.7
|
2. John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.2
|
3. David Ochoa
|
RSL
|
at MIN
|
$4.5
Defenders
Anton Tinnerholm delivered an assist in Week 1 and he continues to show why he’s considered one of the best attacking backs in MLS. Week 2 gives New York City FC an inviting matchup at home against an FC Cincinnati side that looked shaky at the back in their season opener. The crafty Swede should cause problems from the onset and he’s a good bet to collect both attacking and defensive fantasy points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Anton Tinnerholm
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$6.1
|
2. Ryan Hollingshead
|
DAL
|
at SJ
|
$6.5
|
3. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
vs. VAN
|
$6.0
|
4. Daniel Lovitz
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.5
|
5. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.5
|
6. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.0
|
7. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.6
|
8. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$6.0
|
9. Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.5
|
10. Oswaldo Alanis
|
SJ
|
vs. DAL
|
$5.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. CIN
|
$4.4
|
2. Cristian Gutierrez
|
VAN
|
at TOR
|
$5.0
|
3. Tristan Blackmon
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$5.0
Midfielders
Carles Gil flashed his fantasy appeal in Week 1. The Spanish playmaker created five chances, took three shots, notched an assist, and racked up nine fantasy points in the process. He’s in a good spot to continue to make an impact in New England’s home opener against D.C. United on Saturday.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. DC
|
$9.9
|
2. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.3
|
3. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. ATX
|
$8.2
|
4. Eduard Atuesta
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$9.7
|
5. Diego Valeri
|
POR
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.8
|
6. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.0
|
7. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.5
|
8. Nani
|
ORL
|
at SKC
|
$8.8
|
9. Jamiro Monteiro
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.9
|
10. Joao Paulo
|
SEA
|
at LAFC
|
$8.5
|
11. Jesus Medina
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.3
|
12. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
at PHI
|
$9.1
|
13. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
at POR
|
$7.4
|
14. Sebastian Lletget
|
LA
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.2
|
15. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.5
|
16. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.7
|
17. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at NYC
|
$9.4
|
18. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.5
|
19. Mark-Anthony Kaye
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$7.5
|
20. Cole Bassett
|
COL
|
vs. ATX
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gianluca Busio
|
SKC
|
vs. ORL
|
$6.8
|
2. Anthony Fontana
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.4
|
3. Tyler Pasher
|
HOU
|
at POR
|
$4.4
Forwards
LAFC manager Bob Bradley dealt fantasy managers a big blow by mistakenly subbing star forward Carlos Vela in the 22nd minute of their season opener. Vela tallied a single fantasy point, which in turn saw his Fantasy salary drop by $500,000. He’s questionable to play against Seattle, shifting the spotlight to New York City’s Valentin “Taty” Castellanos. The talented Argentine scored a goal in Week 1 and is at home against an FC Cincinnati side that conceded 31 shots in their 2021 opener.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.2
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. DC
|
$9.9
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at LAFC
|
$10.5
|
4. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.5
|
5. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$10.0
|
6. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.5
|
7. Javier Hernandez
|
LA
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.5
|
8. Kacper Przybylko
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.5
|
9. Lucas Cavallini
|
VAN
|
at TOR
|
$8.9
|
10. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
at PHI
|
$10.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Shinyashiki
|
COL
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.2
|
2. Danny Musovski
|
LAFC
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.3
|
3. Robbie Robinson
|
MIA
|
at PHI
|
$4.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. DC
|
$9.9
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.2
|
3. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. RSL
|
$9.3