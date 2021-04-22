MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings

Week 1 of MLS quickly showed us just how much of a rollercoaster ride MLS Fantasy can be! From golazos to accidental substitutions, opening weekend had it all. With several key fantasy targets questionable heading into Week 2, be sure to keep an eye out for starting lineups (about one hour before each match kicks off) before locking your players in. Let’s dial in on the top targets and values at each position to get you all set for Week 2.