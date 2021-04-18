Recap: FC Dallas 0, Colorado Rapids 0

FC Dallas haven’t lost a home opener since 2009 and tonight was no different. The Colorado Rapids came to town and both sides ended up starting their season with a point apiece after a hard-fought 0-0 draw.
The first half was a battle of the goalkeepers. FC Dallas forwards Freddy Vargas and Jáder Obrian tested Colorado 'keeper William Yarbrough twice in the first 10 minutes. The Rapids returned the favor by forcing Jimmy Maurer to make three saves in six minutes early in the half, but by the end of the first 45 minutes, it was still 0-0.
The second half was a little slower, but Rapids forward Michael Barrios nearly scored on his former team in the 79th minute. Barrios dribbled up the right side and went one-on-one against Maurer, but again, the Dallas 'keeper came up with a big save to keep the visiting side off the scoreboard.
The intensity increased in the last 10 minutes of the half as each club wanted to start the year with all three points, but at the final whistle, they would have to settle with one point each.
Goals
- none
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Neither side will be happy with a draw tonight, but getting a road point isn't a bad way for the Colorado Rapids to start the season. They will look to get a win at home against Austin FC next week, while FC Dallas hit the road themselves to take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Week 2.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There were many great saves in this game, but FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer got big and blocked a shot from former teammate Michael Barrios late in the game to keep it 0-0.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Both goalkeepers had impressive efforts, but Jimmy Maurer gets Man of the Match honors for six big saves on the night.
Next Up
- DAL: Saturday, April 24 at San Jose Earthquakes | 3:30 pm ET (Univision, TUDN, Twitter)
- COL: Saturday, April 24 vs. Austin FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)