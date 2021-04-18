Recap: FC Dallas 0, Colorado Rapids 0

FC Dallas haven’t lost a home opener since 2009 and tonight was no different. The Colorado Rapids came to town and both sides ended up starting their season with a point apiece after a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

The first half was a battle of the goalkeepers. FC Dallas forwards Freddy Vargas and Jáder Obrian tested Colorado 'keeper William Yarbrough twice in the first 10 minutes. The Rapids returned the favor by forcing Jimmy Maurer to make three saves in six minutes early in the half, but by the end of the first 45 minutes, it was still 0-0.

The second half was a little slower, but Rapids forward Michael Barrios nearly scored on his former team in the 79th minute. Barrios dribbled up the right side and went one-on-one against Maurer, but again, the Dallas 'keeper came up with a big save to keep the visiting side off the scoreboard.