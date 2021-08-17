MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings

Forwards

Gustavo Bou has scored in four of his last five appearances, and he’ll be salivating at the thought of facing a D.C. United defense that coughed up five goals at Nashville on Sunday. Bou trails Raul Ruidiaz by just one goal in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and given the favorable matchups against D.C. and FC Cincinnati, it would not be shocking to see La Pantera atop the goal-scoring chart by the end of the week.