MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

The double game week is back! A pivotal Week 17 of MLS Fantasy gets started with a pair of Western Conference clashes on Tuesday night. This is the final week of the third Fantasy Champions League qualifier, where the Top 50 entrants from Weeks 13-17 will move on to compete in the Fantasy Champions League Final Period (Weeks 24-27).

With all but two teams playing twice this round, there are multiple avenues to pile up the fantasy points. Let’s get right into the top plays and values to target this week.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 17 preview podcast

Teams NOT on a DGW: LAFC, NSH

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner and the New England Revolution have arguably the most favorable double game week schedule on the slate. Turner has already kept a clean sheet against both D.C. United and FC Cincinnati this season, and with both games at Gillette Stadium, it would be no surprise to see him come away with another shutout as the Revs look to strengthen their Supporters’ Shield lead.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Matt Turner
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$7.5
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. VAN, vs. POR
$6.8
3. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. NYC, vs. MTL
$8.4
4. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$6.3
5. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CLB, vs. NYC
$6.9

Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nick Marsman
MIA
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
$5.5
2. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. HOU, at COL
$5.5
3. Mason Stajduhar
ORL
at NSH, vs. CHI
$4.1

Defenders

Kai Wagner leads all defenders with 118 fantasy points this season, and he ranks second among defenders in both crosses (134) and chances created (34). His fantasy stock is boosted by his role as the Union’s primary set-piece taker, and a pair of home games presents a good opportunity for Wagner to keep producing.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NYC, vs. MT
$7.8
2. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$8.4
3. Nathan
SJ
vs. MIN, at LA
$9.4
4. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$7.9
5. Andreu Fontas
SKC
vs. POR, at MI
$9.1
6. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. NYC, vs. MTL
$7.6
7. Keegan Rosenberry
COL
at LA, vs. RSL
$9.7
8. Matt Besler
ATX
vs. VAN, vs. POR
$7.4
9. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$7.8
10. Auston Trusty
COL
at LA, vs. RSL
$10.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Derrick Williams
LA
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$5.9
2. Richie Laryea
TOR
at ATL, at MIA
$5.6
3. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. CLB, vs. NYC
$5.3

Midfielders

Tajon Buchanan continues to shoulder more of the attacking load with Carles Gil nursing an injury. He made his mark on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win at Toronto, and he’s averaged seven fantasy points per game across his last four home outings. Look for the Canadian international to leaves his mark against a D.C. United side that shipped five goals in their last outing before facing an FC Cincinnati defense that's conceded the third most goals in MLS.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tajon Buchanan
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$8.2
2. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. TOR, at DC
$10.5
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at ATL, at MIA
$9.4
4. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at SJ, at SKC
$10.4
5. Ezequiel Barco
ATL
vs. TOR, at DC
$7.9
6. Julian Gressel
DC
at NE, vs. ATL
$10.0
7. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at RBNY, vs. SEA
$9.7
8. Albert Rusnak
RSL
vs. HOU, at COL
$9.4
9. Jack Price
COL
at LA, vs. RSL
$9.7
10. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. MIN, at LA
$8.5
11. Gadi Kinda
SKC
vs. POR, at MIN
$8.3
12. João Paulo
SEA
at DAL, at CLB
$9.7
13. Nani
ORL
at NSH, vs. CHI
$11.0
14. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. MTL, at NE
$9.5
15. Rayan Raveloson
LA
vs. COL, vs. SJ
$8.9
16. Damir Kreilach
RSL
vs. HOU, at COL
$8.7
17. Yimmi Chara
POR
at SKC, at ATX
$8.3
18. Cristian Dajome
VAN
at ATX, vs. LAFC
$9.4
19. Lewis Morgan
MIA
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
$6.7
20. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at CIN, at PHI
$9.1

Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Chris Mueller
ORL
at NSH, vs. CHI
$5.7
2. Luka Stojanovic
CHI
at MIA, at ORL
$5.0
3. Arnor Traustason
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$5.4

Forwards

Gustavo Bou has scored in four of his last five appearances, and he’ll be salivating at the thought of facing a D.C. United defense that coughed up five goals at Nashville on Sunday. Bou trails Raul Ruidiaz by just one goal in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and given the favorable matchups against D.C. and FC Cincinnati, it would not be shocking to see La Pantera atop the goal-scoring chart by the end of the week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$11.4
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. POR, at MIN
$9.9
3. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
$9.4
4. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. TOR, at DC
$8.3
5. Alan Pulido
SKC
vs. POR, at MIN
$9.8
6. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
at DAL, at CLB
$8.8
7. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. POR, at MIN
$9.2
8. Taty Castellanos
NYC
at PHI, at RBNY
$9.1
9. Ola Kamara
DC
at NE, vs. ATL
$10.4
10. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at VAN
$9.6
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ricardo Pepi
DAL
vs. SEA, at HOU
$5.9
2. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. MIN, at LA
$5.8
3. Bobby Wood
RSL
vs. HOU, at CO
$4.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$11.4
2. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. POR, at MIN
$9.9
3. Tajon Buchanan
NE
vs. DC, vs. CIN
$8.2
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.