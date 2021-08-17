MLS Fantasy Week 17 Positional Rankings

The double game week is back! A pivotal Week 17 of MLS Fantasy gets started with a pair of Western Conference clashes on Tuesday night. This is the final week of the third Fantasy Champions League qualifier, where the Top 50 entrants from Weeks 13-17 will move on to compete in the Fantasy Champions League Final Period (Weeks 24-27).
With all but two teams playing twice this round, there are multiple avenues to pile up the fantasy points. Let’s get right into the top plays and values to target this week.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 17 preview podcast
Teams NOT on a DGW: LAFC, NSH
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner and the New England Revolution have arguably the most favorable double game week schedule on the slate. Turner has already kept a clean sheet against both D.C. United and FC Cincinnati this season, and with both games at Gillette Stadium, it would be no surprise to see him come away with another shutout as the Revs look to strengthen their Supporters’ Shield lead.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Matt Turner
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$7.5
|
2. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. VAN, vs. POR
|
$6.8
|
3. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC, vs. MTL
|
$8.4
|
4. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. COL, vs. SJ
|
$6.3
|
5. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB, vs. NYC
|
$6.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nick Marsman
|
MIA
|
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
|
$5.5
|
2. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU, at COL
|
$5.5
|
3. Mason Stajduhar
|
ORL
|
at NSH, vs. CHI
|
$4.1
Defenders
Kai Wagner leads all defenders with 118 fantasy points this season, and he ranks second among defenders in both crosses (134) and chances created (34). His fantasy stock is boosted by his role as the Union’s primary set-piece taker, and a pair of home games presents a good opportunity for Wagner to keep producing.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC, vs. MT
|
$7.8
|
2. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$8.4
|
3. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. MIN, at LA
|
$9.4
|
4. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. COL, vs. SJ
|
$7.9
|
5. Andreu Fontas
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MI
|
$9.1
|
6. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. NYC, vs. MTL
|
$7.6
|
7. Keegan Rosenberry
|
COL
|
at LA, vs. RSL
|
$9.7
|
8. Matt Besler
|
ATX
|
vs. VAN, vs. POR
|
$7.4
|
9. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$7.8
|
10. Auston Trusty
|
COL
|
at LA, vs. RSL
|
$10.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Derrick Williams
|
LA
|
vs. COL, vs. SJ
|
$5.9
|
2. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
at ATL, at MIA
|
$5.6
|
3. John Tolkin
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLB, vs. NYC
|
$5.3
Midfielders
Tajon Buchanan continues to shoulder more of the attacking load with Carles Gil nursing an injury. He made his mark on the scoresheet in Saturday’s win at Toronto, and he’s averaged seven fantasy points per game across his last four home outings. Look for the Canadian international to leaves his mark against a D.C. United side that shipped five goals in their last outing before facing an FC Cincinnati defense that's conceded the third most goals in MLS.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tajon Buchanan
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$8.2
|
2. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. TOR, at DC
|
$10.5
|
3. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at ATL, at MIA
|
$9.4
|
4. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at SJ, at SKC
|
$10.4
|
5. Ezequiel Barco
|
ATL
|
vs. TOR, at DC
|
$7.9
|
6. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at NE, vs. ATL
|
$10.0
|
7. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at RBNY, vs. SEA
|
$9.7
|
8. Albert Rusnak
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU, at COL
|
$9.4
|
9. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at LA, vs. RSL
|
$9.7
|
10. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
vs. MIN, at LA
|
$8.5
|
11. Gadi Kinda
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MIN
|
$8.3
|
12. João Paulo
|
SEA
|
at DAL, at CLB
|
$9.7
|
13. Nani
|
ORL
|
at NSH, vs. CHI
|
$11.0
|
14. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. MTL, at NE
|
$9.5
|
15. Rayan Raveloson
|
LA
|
vs. COL, vs. SJ
|
$8.9
|
16. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU, at COL
|
$8.7
|
17. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at SKC, at ATX
|
$8.3
|
18. Cristian Dajome
|
VAN
|
at ATX, vs. LAFC
|
$9.4
|
19. Lewis Morgan
|
MIA
|
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
|
$6.7
|
20. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at CIN, at PHI
|
$9.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Chris Mueller
|
ORL
|
at NSH, vs. CHI
|
$5.7
|
2. Luka Stojanovic
|
CHI
|
at MIA, at ORL
|
$5.0
|
3. Arnor Traustason
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$5.4
Forwards
Gustavo Bou has scored in four of his last five appearances, and he’ll be salivating at the thought of facing a D.C. United defense that coughed up five goals at Nashville on Sunday. Bou trails Raul Ruidiaz by just one goal in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, and given the favorable matchups against D.C. and FC Cincinnati, it would not be shocking to see La Pantera atop the goal-scoring chart by the end of the week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$11.4
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MIN
|
$9.9
|
3. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. CHI, vs. TOR
|
$9.4
|
4. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. TOR, at DC
|
$8.3
|
5. Alan Pulido
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MIN
|
$9.8
|
6. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
at DAL, at CLB
|
$8.8
|
7. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MIN
|
$9.2
|
8. Taty Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at PHI, at RBNY
|
$9.1
|
9. Ola Kamara
|
DC
|
at NE, vs. ATL
|
$10.4
|
10. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at VAN
|
$9.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ricardo Pepi
|
DAL
|
vs. SEA, at HOU
|
$5.9
|
2. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. MIN, at LA
|
$5.8
|
3. Bobby Wood
|
RSL
|
vs. HOU, at CO
|
$4.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$11.4
|
2. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. POR, at MIN
|
$9.9
|
3. Tajon Buchanan
|
NE
|
vs. DC, vs. CIN
|
$8.2