Tajon Buchanan hailed after homecoming goal at Toronto FC: "He has a huge upside"

“Tonight, his goal tonight was a terrific goal,” Arena said. “He was dangerous on a bunch of counters, and he has a huge upside ahead of him. We think he has great potential as a player.”

It was the 22-year-old's latest highlight-reel moment, and Revolution head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena was effusive in his praise afterward.

Buchanan and European transfer interest have gone hand-in-hand all season, with MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert previously reporting that a move to Belgium’s Club Brugge was progressing. Should Buchanan head overseas, the expectation is he’d be loaned back to New England for the remainder of the 2021 MLS campaign.

The winger offered a polite “no comment” when asked about any move, though perked up when asked to reflect on his goal and the emotions it created. Buchanan grew up in nearby Brampton (just outside of Toronto), making the occasion a homecoming of sorts.

“I haven't played in front of my family in – I can't even remember,” Buchanan said. “It's been years since the last time I played in front of them. Going back to my college days, they only came up a few times and then going over to New England and COVID and everything last year, I wasn't able to play in front of them.

“They weren't able to come to the States because of border restrictions. So yeah, this was special. I wanted to play for them and try to get three points and we did that. And to get a goal was huge.”

A legion of Buchanan supporters attended, too. While some TFC fans may have felt conflicted over witnessing a budding CanMNT star score at BMO Field, those in the winger’s inner circle were surely ecstatic at the finish and commensurate backflip celebration.