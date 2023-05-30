MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings & Gaming Advice

MLS Fantasy
Another pivotal double-game week is upon us, with all but seven teams playing twice this round. Squad rotation is inevitable at this point in the season, and it’s well worth monitoring the first batch of starting lineups when they are announced on Wednesday. If we can avoid any rotational whammies, another fantasy point party could be in order. Let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, LA, NSH, ORL, POR, STL
Teams on a BYE for both matchdays: LAFC
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake has kept a clean sheet in three of his last four MLS home appearances, and with two favorable matchups at Subaru Park, he’s my top goalkeeper option in Round 15. If we don’t want to use one of our three Philadelphia Union roster spots that are allowed, there are multiple GKs that also have two home games this week – including Stefan Frei, who just reeled off his league-leading eighth clean sheet of 2023 last round.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$7.6
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.1
3. Patrick Schulte
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$6.9
4. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.2
5. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$7.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kendall McIntosh
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$4.3
2. Gavin Beavers
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$4.0
3. Jimmy Maurer
DAL
at SKC, vs. NSH
$5.2
Defenders
Kai Wagner was unable to make an impact on the scoresheet despite taking seven corner kicks and sending in 11 crosses last game. His crossing totals are among the top three in the league behind Cristian Espinoza and Nicolás Lodeiro. That kind of attacking potential makes him a game-changer, and with a pair of enticing home matchups on a double-game week, it would be a risky venture not to include him along your backline.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$9.6
2. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$10.7
3. Yeimar Gómez Andrade
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$10.8
4. Álvaro Barreal
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$11.6
5. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.2
6. John Tolkin
RBNY
at MIA, vs. ORL
$9.3
7. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.3
8. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.7
9. Franco Negri
MIA
vs. RBNY, vs. DC
$6.4
10. Miguel Tapias
MIN
at ATX, vs. TOR
$8.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Malte Amundsen
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$5.7
2. Adam Lundkvist
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$4.1
3. Gaoussou Samaké
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$5.0
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayán will look to get back on track in Round 15 after failing to score or assist for the first time in four outings. He scored twice in Round 13’s double-game week, notching 16 points in the process. With two juicy home matchups against Colorado and Charlotte, we can expect Zelarayán to see multiple opportunities to flirt with 20 points this round.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$12.2
2. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$12.1
3. Héctor Herrera
HOU
at VAN, at STL
$11.2
4. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL, at NYC
$11.0
5. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at SEA, at COL
$12.7
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$10.9
7. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.5
8. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. CHI, at MIN
$9.4
9. Mateusz Klich
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$9.3
10. Gabriel Pereira
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NE
$8.8
11. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$7.9
12. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NE
$8.8
13. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.7
14. Connor Ronan
COL
at CLB, vs. SJ
$10.2
15. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at TOR, at CIN
$8.3
16. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. NE
$14.1
17. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$8.8
18. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$8.1
19. Junior Moreno
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$8.4
20. Aidan Morris
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$8.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ethan Finlay
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$4.4
2. Léo Chú
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$5.5
3. Bryan Acosta
COL
at CLB, vs. SJ
$5.7
Forwards
Cucho Hernández has scored or assisted in five consecutive games, and he continues to fire shots off at a high clip. He’s rattled off 31 shots over that span, and with just one goal to his name over eight appearances, Cucho looks ready to erupt. Barring squad rotation on Wednesday, don’t hesitate to click the + button next to his name – and if we’re really feeling frisky – Cucho makes for a strong differential captain with teammate Lucas Zelarayán likely to be a popular ©️ pick this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$10.3
2. Julián Carranza
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$10.5
3. Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.3
4. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$8.5
5. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$9.6
6. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at SKC, vs. NSH
$9.6
7. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$7.7
8. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. CHI, at MIN
$8.0
9. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. RBNY, vs. DC
$8.3
10. Brian White
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$7.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gyasi Zardes
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$5.4
2. Dante Vanzeir
RBNY
at MIA, vs. ORL
$5.2
3. Marinos Tzionis
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$4.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$12.2
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$10.3
3. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$12.1
MLS Squad Pick
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick five players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!
Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice: As noted above, Cucho looks primed for goals after firing off 31 shots over his last five games. Giorgos Giakoumakis will look to get back among the goals after failing to register a single shot in his last outing. Christian Benteke has scored in back-to-back contests, and Lorenzo Insigne is turning it up as he looks to help Toronto FC right the ship. It’s pick your poison with the Philadelphia Union attackers, as any of Julián Carranza, Mikael Uhre, or Dániel Gazdag could make their mark on the scoresheet against Charlotte FC.
Check out my squad for Round 16:
MLS Parlay Predictor
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!
Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!
Expert advice: Atlanta United are unbeaten in three straight, though the visiting Revs present a tough challenge to keep that streak alive. I’m counting on Toronto FC to ride the momentum of their first win in six tries after knocking D.C. United off on Saturday. I’m going against history as there has never been a draw between Inter Miami and the Red Bulls in their six meetings. San Jose have lost only one of their last four MLS matches against Seattle, including going unbeaten in both meetings last season. New York City FC will look to start a new streak after seeing their 10-match home unbeaten run (W8 D2) end with a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Rounding my predictions off, Vancouver have never lost at home against Houston (W8 D3) and the road team has won just one of the 21 all-time meetings between the sides.
Check out my predictions for Round 16: