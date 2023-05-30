Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings & Gaming Advice

Philadelpha union fantasy
Schuyler Redpath

MLS Fantasy

Another pivotal double-game week is upon us, with all but seven teams playing twice this round. Squad rotation is inevitable at this point in the season, and it’s well worth monitoring the first batch of starting lineups when they are announced on Wednesday. If we can avoid any rotational whammies, another fantasy point party could be in order. Let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.

MLSFI Season 9 Ep 18 - Round 15 DGW Preview

Teams NOT on a DGW: ATL, LA, NSH, ORL, POR, STL

Teams on a BYE for both matchdays: LAFC

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake has kept a clean sheet in three of his last four MLS home appearances, and with two favorable matchups at Subaru Park, he’s my top goalkeeper option in Round 15. If we don’t want to use one of our three Philadelphia Union roster spots that are allowed, there are multiple GKs that also have two home games this week – including Stefan Frei, who just reeled off his league-leading eighth clean sheet of 2023 last round.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake 

PHI

vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$7.6
2. Stefan Frei 
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.1
3. Patrick Schulte 
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$6.9
4. Yohei Takaoka 
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.2
5. Brad Stuver 
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$7.8
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kendall McIntosh 
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$4.3
2. Gavin Beavers 
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$4.0
3. Jimmy Maurer 
DAL
at SKC,  vs. NSH
$5.2

Defenders

Kai Wagner was unable to make an impact on the scoresheet despite taking seven corner kicks and sending in 11 crosses last game. His crossing totals are among the top three in the league behind Cristian Espinoza and Nicolás Lodeiro. That kind of attacking potential makes him a game-changer, and with a pair of enticing home matchups on a double-game week, it would be a risky venture not to include him along your backline.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner 
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$9.6
2. Julian Gressel 
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$10.7
3. Yeimar Gómez Andrade
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$10.8
4. Álvaro Barreal 
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$11.6
5. Jack Elliott 
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.2
6. John Tolkin 
RBNY
at MIA, vs. ORL
$9.3
7. Jakob Glesnes 
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.3
8. Alex Roldan 
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.7
9. Franco Negri 
MIA
vs. RBNY, vs. DC
$6.4
10. Miguel Tapias 
MIN
at ATX, vs. TOR
$8.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Malte Amundsen 
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$5.7
2. Adam Lundkvist 
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$4.1
3. Gaoussou Samaké 
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$5.0

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayán will look to get back on track in Round 15 after failing to score or assist for the first time in four outings. He scored twice in Round 13’s double-game week, notching 16 points in the process. With two juicy home matchups against Colorado and Charlotte, we can expect Zelarayán to see multiple opportunities to flirt with 20 points this round.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$12.2
2. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$12.1
3. Héctor Herrera
HOU
at VAN, at STL
$11.2
4. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL, at NYC
$11.0
5. Cristian Espinoza 
SJ
at SEA, at COL
$12.7
6. Luciano Acosta 
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$10.9
7. Nicolas Lodeiro 
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$9.5
8. Lorenzo Insigne 
TOR
vs. CHI, at MIN
$9.4
9. Mateusz Klich 
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$9.3
10. Gabriel Pereira 
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NE
$8.8
11. Erik Thommy 
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$7.9
12. Santiago Rodriguez 
NYC
vs. CIN, vs. NE
$8.8
13. Ryan Gauld 
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.7
14. Connor Ronan 
COL
at CLB, vs. SJ
$10.2
15. Xherdan Shaqiri 
CHI
at TOR, at CIN
$8.3
16. Thiago Almada 
ATL
vs. NE
$14.1
17. Albert Rusnak 
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$8.8
18. Pablo Ruiz 
RSL

vs. LA, at ATX

$8.1
19. Junior Moreno 
CIN
at NYC, vs. CHI
$8.4
20. Aidan Morris 
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$8.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ethan Finlay 
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$4.4
2. Léo Chú
SEA
vs. SJ, vs. POR
$5.5
3. Bryan Acosta 
COL
at CLB, vs. SJ
$5.7

Forwards

Cucho Hernández has scored or assisted in five consecutive games, and he continues to fire shots off at a high clip. He’s rattled off 31 shots over that span, and with just one goal to his name over eight appearances, Cucho looks ready to erupt. Barring squad rotation on Wednesday, don’t hesitate to click the + button next to his name – and if we’re really feeling frisky – Cucho makes for a strong differential captain with teammate Lucas Zelarayán likely to be a popular ©️ pick this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$10.3
2. Julián Carranza
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$10.5
3. Mikael Uhre 
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$8.3
4. Jefferson Savarino 
RSL
vs. LA, at ATX
$8.5
5. Christian Benteke 
DC
vs. MTL, at MIA
$9.6
6. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
at SKC, vs. NSH
$9.6
7. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$7.7
8. Federico Bernardeschi 
TOR
vs. CHI, at MIN
$8.0
9. Leonardo Campana 
MIA
vs. RBNY, vs. DC
$8.3
10. Brian White 
VAN
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$7.4
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gyasi Zardes 
ATX
vs. MIN, vs. RSL
$5.4
2. Dante Vanzeir 
RBNY
at MIA, vs. ORL
$5.2
3. Marinos Tzionis 
SKC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$4.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayán
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$12.2
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. COL, vs. CLT
$10.3
3. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CLT, vs. MTL
$12.1

MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick five players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you could win a $160 MLSstore.com gift card!

Don’t forget, each round you play gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Play Squad Pick

Expert advice: As noted above, Cucho looks primed for goals after firing off 31 shots over his last five games. Giorgos Giakoumakis will look to get back among the goals after failing to register a single shot in his last outing. Christian Benteke has scored in back-to-back contests, and Lorenzo Insigne is turning it up as he looks to help Toronto FC right the ship. It’s pick your poison with the Philadelphia Union attackers, as any of Julián Carranza, Mikael Uhre, or Dániel Gazdag could make their mark on the scoresheet against Charlotte FC.

Check out my squad for Round 16:

squad predictor

MLS Parlay Predictor

Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all six games correctly in a single matchday, and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass full-season subscription on Apple TV!

Each round you predict gives you one (1) entry into the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing for $10,000!

Enter Your Predictions Now

Expert advice: Atlanta United are unbeaten in three straight, though the visiting Revs present a tough challenge to keep that streak alive. I’m counting on Toronto FC to ride the momentum of their first win in six tries after knocking D.C. United off on Saturday. I’m going against history as there has never been a draw between Inter Miami and the Red Bulls in their six meetings. San Jose have lost only one of their last four MLS matches against Seattle, including going unbeaten in both meetings last season. New York City FC will look to start a new streak after seeing their 10-match home unbeaten run (W8 D2) end with a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Rounding my predictions off, Vancouver have never lost at home against Houston (W8 D3) and the road team has won just one of the 21 all-time meetings between the sides.

Check out my predictions for Round 16:

unnamed
Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

