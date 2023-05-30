MLS Fantasy Week 15 Positional Rankings & Gaming Advice

Expert advice: Atlanta United are unbeaten in three straight, though the visiting Revs present a tough challenge to keep that streak alive. I’m counting on Toronto FC to ride the momentum of their first win in six tries after knocking D.C. United off on Saturday. I’m going against history as there has never been a draw between Inter Miami and the Red Bulls in their six meetings. San Jose have lost only one of their last four MLS matches against Seattle, including going unbeaten in both meetings last season. New York City FC will look to start a new streak after seeing their 10-match home unbeaten run (W8 D2) end with a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. Rounding my predictions off, Vancouver have never lost at home against Houston (W8 D3) and the road team has won just one of the 21 all-time meetings between the sides.