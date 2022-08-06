MLS Cup 2022 odds: Toronto FC poised for late-season surge?

As we head into the final weekend of matches before 2022 MLS All-Star Week, it's becoming clearer who the favorites are to win MLS Cup 2022.
LAFC remain ahead of the pack in the BetMGM futures market at +225 odds, followed by NYCFC (+700), Philadelphia Union (+700), Austin FC (+1200) and the New York Red Bulls (+1400) to round off the top five.
But there's a noticeable newcomer breaking into the top 10: Toronto FC at +2500 odds. The Canadian club, completely made over in recent weeks with the arrival of Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, look poised to make a late-season push into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs picture.
That makes Saturday's game (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Nashville SC – ranked seventh by BetMGM at +2000 odds – that much more important for Bob Bradley's side, who currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table and six points off the playoff pace (6W-12L-5D record).
For now, at least, bettors seem to think Toronto FC have it in them to take things up a notch in the final stretch. The Reds, who have also added Canadian internationals Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry and Richie Laryea this summer, have just 11 matches left to make up ground.
Find out below what other clubs made the top 10:
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. LAFC
|
+225
|
T-2. New York City FC
|
+700
|
T-2. Philadelphia Union
|
+700
|
4. Austin FC
|
+1200
|
5. New York Red Bulls
|
+1400
|
6. CF Montréal
|
+1900
|
7. Nashville SC
|
+2000
|
T-8. FC Dallas
|
+2500
|
T-8. Minnesota United FC
|
+2500
|
T-8. Toronto FC
|
+2500