MLS Cup 2022 odds: Toronto FC poised for late-season surge?

As we head into the final weekend of matches before 2022 MLS All-Star Week, it's becoming clearer who the favorites are to win MLS Cup 2022.

LAFC remain ahead of the pack in the BetMGM futures market at +225 odds, followed by NYCFC (+700), Philadelphia Union (+700), Austin FC (+1200) and the New York Red Bulls (+1400) to round off the top five.

But there's a noticeable newcomer breaking into the top 10: Toronto FC at +2500 odds. The Canadian club, completely made over in recent weeks with the arrival of Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, look poised to make a late-season push into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs picture.

That makes Saturday's game (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Nashville SC – ranked seventh by BetMGM at +2000 odds – that much more important for Bob Bradley's side, who currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table and six points off the playoff pace (6W-12L-5D record).

For now, at least, bettors seem to think Toronto FC have it in them to take things up a notch in the final stretch. The Reds, who have also added Canadian internationals Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry and Richie Laryea this summer, have just 11 matches left to make up ground.

Find out below what other clubs made the top 10:

MLS Cup 2022 Odds: Week 24
Team
Odds
1. LAFC
+225
T-2. New York City FC
+700
T-2. Philadelphia Union
+700
4. Austin FC
+1200
5. New York Red Bulls
+1400
6. CF Montréal
+1900
7. Nashville SC
+2000
T-8. FC Dallas
+2500
T-8. Minnesota United FC
+2500
T-8. Toronto FC
+2500
New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio
New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio
Brenden Aaronson shines in Leeds United, Premier League debut
Brenden Aaronson shines in Leeds United, Premier League debut
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21
Gaga Slonina's "no-brainer" Chelsea transfer: What awaits Chicago Fire star?
Gaga Slonina’s “no-brainer” Chelsea transfer: What awaits Chicago Fire star?
