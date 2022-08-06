MLS Cup 2022 odds: Toronto FC poised for late-season surge?

As we head into the final weekend of matches before 2022 MLS All-Star Week , it's becoming clearer who the favorites are to win MLS Cup 2022.

But there's a noticeable newcomer breaking into the top 10: Toronto FC at +2500 odds. The Canadian club, completely made over in recent weeks with the arrival of Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito, look poised to make a late-season push into the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs picture.

That makes Saturday's game (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) at Nashville SC – ranked seventh by BetMGM at +2000 odds – that much more important for Bob Bradley's side, who currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table and six points off the playoff pace (6W-12L-5D record).

For now, at least, bettors seem to think Toronto FC have it in them to take things up a notch in the final stretch. The Reds, who have also added Canadian internationals Mark-Anthony Kaye, Doneil Henry and Richie Laryea this summer, have just 11 matches left to make up ground.