MLS Cup 2022 odds: NYCFC, Red Bulls chase Eastern Conference's top spot

The New York Derby returns on Sunday at Red Bull Arena (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), and BetMGM’s latest odds indicate the Heineken Rivalry Week match will spotlight two serious MLS Cup 2022 contenders.

The New York Red Bulls (+1200) host with the league’s fifth-best odds to raise the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, while visiting New York City FC (+650) have the third-best odds and are tied with current Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union.

That outlook comes amid promising seasons for both clubs, with RBNY chasing a first-ever MLS Cup and 13th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. In the club’s second full year under head coach Gerhard Struber, they’re third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 9W-5L-6D record (33 points).

As for defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC, they’re in a transitional phase after Ronny Deila departed to become the manager at Belgium’s Standard Liege. They’re now led by interim head coach Nick Cushing, who’s picked up back-to-back wins after a slow start that included a US Open Cup quarterfinal exit to RBNY, a 3-0 loss at Red Bull Arena. NYCFC are second in the East and have a 10W-4L-5D record (35 points)

The Cityzens’ on-field leaders include USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson, Peruvian international center back Alexander Callens, forward Talles Magno and striker Taty Castellanos, who’s the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 12 goals. Castellanos is the subject of widespread transfer interest, though, holding a stated $15 million price tag in NYCFC’s eyes.