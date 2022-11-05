MLS Cup 2022 Lineups: Vela, Arango lead LAFC with Bale, Chiellini on bench, Union missing Bedoya

Carlos Vela, Chicho Arango and Dénis Bouanga will lead LAFC while superstar summer signings Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini will be on the bench for Saturday's MLS Cup 2022 Final against the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).
Chiellini, 38, played the opening 45 minutes of the Black & Gold's 3-0 win over Austin FC in the Western Conference Final, while the legendary Italian defender came on late to help see out their 3-2 El Trafico victory against the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinals. Bale has yet to play in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Sebastien Ibeagha will start in central defense for LAFC alongside Jesús Murillo.
Meanwhile, Union captain Alejandro Bedoya is also on the bench for the Eastern Conference champions, despite trying to recover his fitness in time from a hip flexor strain. The 35-year-old lasted 45 minutes in the 3-1, Eastern Conference Final win over NYCFC but had to be replaced at halftime.
His position in the midfield will be occupied by homegrown and US youth international Jack McGlynn.
The rest of the Union's starting XI remains as expected, with three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winner Andre Blake, 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes and 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire midfielder Daniel Gazdag among those getting the nod from head coach Jim Curtin.