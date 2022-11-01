MLS Cup 101: How to watch, preview for LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union final

The stage is set for a historic MLS Cup that features the top seeds from each conference going head-to-head as LAFC host the Philadelphia Union Saturday (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada) at Banc of California Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about the match, as well as info on how to catch all the action.

Both clubs advanced through their respective knockout brackets with first round byes, tight Conference Semifinal victories and emphatic wins in the Conference Finals. Their playoff dominance mirrored the 34-game regular season, which saw each team lead their respective conference nearly wire-to-wire.

How did they get here (and what to know)?

Armed with a lethal mix of glitz and grit, LAFC will look to raise MLS Cup and secure their place as one of the best teams in league history.

Anchoring the team through it all has been a core of no-nonsense winners. Players like Cristian “Chicho” Arango , Ilie Sánchez , José Cifuentes and Diego Palacios have each taken their turn at star moments while providing consistently high-level play.

Bale has had a harder time finding his spot in LAFC's deep winger pool and has yet to appear in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, though he did make the bench for the Conference Final.

The Black & Gold quickly righted the ship though, finding a balance between already proven starters and incoming talent. Bouanga has become a regular in the 11 on the wing and center back Chiellini has proved vital both coming off the bench late to seal victories and sliding into a starting role in the case of injury.

The high-flying formula has mostly worked well for first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo, whose side took home this year’s Supporters’ Shield (the silverware awarded to the club with the highest regular-season point total). But the team did take a brief dip in form when a large haul of midseason signings, which included Bale, Chiellini and Designated Player Dénis Bouanga , forced line-up shuffling and tested chemistry.

LAFC live up to their city’s star-powered reputation with a roster of high-profile players, which includes both famous names from overseas – Carlos Vela , Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini – and key domestic players – USMNT regular Kellyn Acosta and proven MLS veteran Ryan Hollingshead .

If LAFC represent the glamor of La La Land, then the Philadelphia Union will gladly claim the scrappy toughness of the City of Brotherly Love. A long-term project defined in many ways by dogged, year-over-year improvement, the Union have put in the work to get to the top.

Head coach Jim Curtin, captain Alejandro Bedoya, and 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake represent the core of the group, with Curtin taking the reins and Blake joining in 2014, and Bedoya signing on as a DP two years later. When Bedoya was added, the club had only made one playoff appearance from their first six years in the league.

Philadelphia’s presence as a trophy threat has grown slowly but steadily since then. They bettered their points-per-game mark each year from 2017-2020 and made their first Eastern Conference Final in 2021 – a loss that was closely contested despite the Union missing many key players due to Covid-19.

This year, Philly have already exorcised their Eastern Conference Finals demons by knocking out NYCFC in a 3-1 comeback victory, and, armed with more talent than ever, will surprise no one heading into MLS Cup.

Leading the line up front are two strikers, Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre, and an attacking mid, Dániel Gazdag, who take nearly equal turns torturing defenses. All three have notched at least 19 combined goals + assists in 2022, with Gazdag in particular enjoying a breakout year (22 goals and 10 assists).

Behind the front three are a group of midfielders and defenders equally capable of disrupting play and building the attack. Led by standouts like Kai Wagner, 2022 MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes and José Martínez, they offer opponents little breathing room going forward and start dangerous counters with startling speed.