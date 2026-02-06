Minnesota United FC: Your guide to James Rodríguez's new team

Here's what awaits Rodríguez as he embarks on a new adventure in Major League Soccer – mere months before he's set to captain Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

The Colombian superstar is officially a Minnesota United FC player, joining the Loons through June 2026 with an option through December 2026.

James' exact debut is still to be determined, though fans have two early-season dates to circle on the calendar: MLS is Back weekend and Minnesota's first home match.

Drake Callender: The American goalkeeper joined Minnesota during the winter after Dayne St. Clair , the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, signed with Inter Miami CF .

Nectarios Triantis: A summer 2025 signing from English Premier League side Sunderland AFC, Triantis quickly established himself as a key contributor. The Greek international midfielder bagged several highlight-reel goals, including a stunning strike from beyond midfield in his debut .

Anthony Markanich: The left back led all defenders in MLS during the 2025 regular season with nine goals. Markanich added four more in other competitions to become Minnesota’s joint top scorer (13 overall).

Michael Boxall: Boxall has been with the Loons since their inaugural 2017 MLS campaign. Last season was arguably his finest, as the veteran defender earned his first MLS All-Star selection and led a defense that allowed just 39 goals (third fewest in MLS) while helping New Zealand qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Kelvin Yeboah: A DP alongside Pereyra, Yeboah joined Minnesota in the summer of 2024 from Italian Serie A side Genoa. The striker has since produced 22g/5a in 52 games (all competitions).

Joaquín Pereyra: Acquired as a Designated Player midway through the 2024 campaign, Pereyra had a club-best 11 assists last year alongside six goals.

James joins a Minnesota side that was among the league's best in 2025 and is expected to compete for silverware once again in 2026.

In 2022, Knowles became the first-ever head coach of MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro . The New Zealand native previously spent nine years with the Portland Timbers organization.

He most recently served as an assistant under Eric Ramsay , who left the club to manage EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

A member of the Loons' technical staff since 2021, Cameron Knowles was named Minnesota United's third full-time head coach of their MLS era on Jan. 12.

Third head coach in club history. Welcome to the Coach Cameron era. pic.twitter.com/hkiR6gRC4X

The Loons have yet to win a major trophy during their MLS existence, but had a memorable runner-up finish in the 2019 US Open Cup . The following year, they produced their best performance in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by reaching the Western Conference Final.

Minnesota are entering their 10th season in MLS, after joining the league as an expansion side in 2017.

Luis Suárez: The legendary former Uruguay international has shown no signs of slowing down, tallying 42g/29a in 87 matches with Miami since joining ahead of the 2024 season. While former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired after the 2025 season, Suárez is running it back for the 2026 season.

Thomas Müller: The Bayern Munich icon (and former teammate of Rodríguez at the German Bundesliga giants) also arrived last summer, proving impactful on and off the field in Vancouver's run to MLS Cup 2025. He had 9g/4a in 13 games (all competitions) and led Vancouver to a fourth straight Canadian Championship , his record 35th trophy in an illustrious career that includes the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Son Heung-Min: The Tottenham legend was also a midseason arrival, joining LAFC last summer as a league-record signing. The South Korean superstar made an immediate impact with 9g/3a in just 10 regular-season games. He also scored three goals in the playoffs, including a stunning free-kick equalizer at Vancouver.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT joined Inter Miami midway through the 2023 season, scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Cruz Azul on his debut. Messi has led the Herons to Leagues Cup (2023), Supporters’ Shield (2024) and MLS Cup (2025) titles, then became the first player in league history to be named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in consecutive seasons. Messi and James have faced off nine times between country and club, most recently during 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Rodríguez is the latest global superstar to join MLS.

With his arrival in Minnesota, James joins an extensive list of Colombians stars, past and present, who have left their mark on MLS.

Carlos Valderrama: Considered by many to be Colombia’s all-time greatest player, “El Pibe” is also an MLS legend. The MVP of the inaugural 1996 MLS season, Valderrama was a three-time Best XI selection and five-time All-Star across stints with the Tampa Bay Mutiny, Miami Fusion and Colorado Rapids.

Cucho Hernández: The centerpiece of the Columbus Crew’s MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024-winning sides, Cucho earned two Best XI selections and an All-Star nod over a memorable two-and-a-half-year run in the league. In February 2025, he was transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis for a club-record fee (reportedly $16 million).

Juan Pablo Ángel: A Red Bull New York icon and one of the league’s first Designated Player signings, Ángel led RBNY to their first MLS Cup appearance in 2008. In total, he scored 72 goals in 152 MLS games for New York, the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA.

David Ferreira: Arguably the greatest player in FC Dallas history, Ferreira led the Texas club to their first and only MLS Cup in 2010 – the same year he took MLS MVP honors. He’s the father of USMNT and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jesús Ferreira.

Diego Chara: The iconic midfielder returns for his 16th season with the Portland Timbers. A 2019 All-Star and 2020 Best XI selection, Chara won MLS Cup 2015 with the Timbers and last season became the first player in league history to appear in 400 regular-season games for a single team.

Honorable Mentions