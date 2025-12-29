Minnesota United acquire Drake Callender from Charlotte FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MIN receive: Drake Callender

Drake Callender CLT receive: Up to $750k GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 28-year-old US international, Charlotte receive $450,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split between 2026 ($350k) and 2027 ($100k), plus up to another $300k in conditional GAM.

Additionally, The Crown retain a percentage of any future sale or trade of Callender.

“Drake brings winning experience and a strong understanding of Major League Soccer to our club,” said MNUFC chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. “He has proven himself as a consistent shot-stopper and a leader on the back line.

"We believe his presence will strengthen our defensive unit, and we’re excited to welcome him to Minnesota United as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

Callender joined Charlotte in August from Miami, serving as a backup to Kristijan Kahlina. With the Herons, he posted 19 clean sheets in 118 appearances across all competitions, helping them win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

Internationally, Callender was a part of the USMNT's Concacaf Nations League-winning sides in 2023 and 2024. He awaits his senior debut.

“I’m extremely excited to join Minnesota United FC and be a part of a growing club that has big ambitions,” said Callender. “I’ve heard great things about the fan base and the atmosphere they create at Allianz Field. It’s going to be incredibly special to get to play in front of them.”