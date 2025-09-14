Best debut goal ever?! Minnesota newcomer Nectarios Triantis scores worldie

One game into his MLS career, Minnesota United FC's Nectarios Triantis already has an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate.
The U22 Initiative summer signing had a dream debut for the Loons on Saturday, scoring a brilliant strike from beyond midfield as his new club stunned Western Conference-leading San Diego FC with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium.
Triantis, acquired from English Premier League side Sunderland AFC last month, had a hit from way, way out in second-half stoppage time, sending his shot over backpedaling goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and into the back of the net.
The 22-year-old also assisted on Carlos Harvey's 77th-minute goal, further contributing to a massive result that set a new single-season club record for points (54), eclipsing their previous best of 53 in 2019.
"I've watched him a lot prior to coming in," said Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay postgame. "I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season.
"I know the level of a Premier League pre-season and for him to have done that over six, seven weeks and be a part of very competitive, very, very competitive teams, in friendly games, you know he's going to be somewhere near match ready for this level and he couldn't have had a better debut in my eyes, showed real maturity for someone of his age."
This historic haul has Minnesota sitting second in the West, two points behind San Diego and just three behind the Supporters' Shield-leading Philadelphia Union, with four games remaining.
Triantis helped the cause in less than half an hour on the pitch, coming on as a substitute in the 63rd minute after replacing Owen Gene.
One can only imagine what Triantis will do when he gets his first start.