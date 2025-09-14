Best debut goal ever?! Minnesota newcomer Nectarios Triantis scores worldie

One game into his MLS career, Minnesota United FC 's Nectarios Triantis already has an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate.

The U22 Initiative summer signing had a dream debut for the Loons on Saturday, scoring a brilliant strike from beyond midfield as his new club stunned Western Conference-leading San Diego FC with a 3-1 win at Snapdragon Stadium.

Triantis, acquired from English Premier League side Sunderland AFC last month, had a hit from way, way out in second-half stoppage time, sending his shot over backpedaling goalkeeper CJ dos Santos and into the back of the net.

The 22-year-old also assisted on Carlos Harvey's 77th-minute goal, further contributing to a massive result that set a new single-season club record for points (54), eclipsing their previous best of 53 in 2019.

"I've watched him a lot prior to coming in," said Minnesota head coach Eric Ramsay postgame. "I know the level he's played at. I know what he's been through over the course of pre-season.