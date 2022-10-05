Mini Decision Day: What's at stake in Wednesday's two games?

This matchup was moved after initially being penciled in for Sept. 7. It was pushed back to accommodate for Orlando’s US Open Cup final appearance, which ended with the Lions securing the title over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

This matchup originally began July 30 , though was postponed due to inclement weather near Bank of America Stadium. Tied at 0-0, the game was suspended in the 16th minute and now will recommence with the same players on the field and substitutes available ( 2022 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy ).

One playoff spot can be clinched and one team can be eliminated from contention. There's a ton on the line, changing the East's complexion before Decision Day games begin Sunday at 2:30 pm ET.

“I've said many times in the past and I'll keep saying it: I trust anybody, all the players that we have here,” Lattanzio said. “It's an opportunity for the ones that have been playing a little less but they still train really well. And obviously life evolves and football is no different. So we are not the same team that we used to be when we played them, probably to [ Columbus ] it's the same.”

Lattanzio and his staff must pull from the pre-existing bench, which includes striker Daniel Rios , the reigning MLS Player of the Week . Karol Swiderski , who earned the same honor one week before Rios, was in the starting lineup.

But the wrinkle for Charlotte is they’re locked into the lineup from when this game was postponed on July 30. Three key summertime additions – center back Adilson Malanda , fullback Nathan Byrne and midfielder Nuno Santos – can’t play because they weren't yet signed, and two starters from that game (likely goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and certainly center back Guzman Corujo ) are facing injuries.

“The way we're playing right now, I think there are not many clubs who are hoping for us to get into playoffs and play them,” said sporting director Zoran Krneta. “It's been hard work the last two, three months, especially since coach [Christian] Lattanzio took over. I think everyone is now falling into the place and the boys are ready physically, mentally, tactically. This is the Charlotte FC that I hope, not only this year in the last two games and potentially more, that the fans will see next year as well.”

Charlotte long seemed destined for an early offseason, losing nine of 13 games from late June through early September. But they’ve rebounded into a three-game winning streak and are coming off a 4-0 thumping of Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union last weekend.

Game details: Wednesday, 7 pm ET at Charlotte (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)

Wednesday, 7 pm ET at Charlotte (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) Standings: 8th in East

8th in East Record: 10W-7L-15D (45 points, +6 goal differential)

10W-7L-15D (45 points, +6 goal differential) Playoff scenarios: Can't clinch or be eliminated

Can't clinch or be eliminated Decision Day game: Oct. 9 at Orlando City SC

Of the four East clubs competing Wednesday, Columbus are the only one whose playoff fate will 100% come down to Decision Day.

But they’re hoping to position things well for Sunday, building off the confidence of last weekend’s 2-1 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls, which saw winger Derrick Etienne Jr. score twice from the 89th minute onwards.

“It would have been very easy for our group in the 89th minute, down a goal, to call it a season,” head coach Caleb Porter said. “You didn't see that out of our group, which says a lot. I'm watching games around the league as teams are being eliminated and I'm seeing teams call their season, you can just see it. Our group, you didn't see that. It would have been very, very easy. That was a window into our hunger, that we want to have a chance to win a trophy, we want to be in the playoffs."

Columbus, facing Charlotte in a game that’ll resume in the 16th minute while tied at 0-0, will have a largely first-choice lineup from when the initial fixture was postponed.

Center back and captain Jonathan Mensah is out injured (thigh) and likely to be replaced by Milos Degenek from the pre-existing bench. Otherwise, star forward Cucho Hernandez is set to return after serving a one-game suspension against RBNY. The club-record signing is second on the team in scoring (9g/2a) since debuting in July, trailing only midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (9a/11a).

Get a positive result and Columbus position themselves well for another road trip on Decision Day, that one to Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.