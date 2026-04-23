Midweek madness! 9 wildest moments from Matchday 9

Matchday 9 brought the fireworks – and then some – on Wednesday evening.

Here's some of what you might have missed.

There was non-stop action, 43 goals scored across 11 games, and some sensational moments as we pass the two-month mark of the 2026 campaign.

Midweek Madness! Catch the action with @Ticketmaster , the Home for Soccer Fans: https://t.co/yMNDcJ4hbm pic.twitter.com/C0QPhE6cq1

Just when it seemed like Toronto FC were going to suffer a 3-2 home defeat against the Philadelphia Union, they got a 96th-minute equalizer… from goalkeeper Luka Gavran!?!?

You read that correctly.

Toronto's goalkeeper joined the attack in a desperate push to salvage a point, and he scored a stunning header to rescue a 3-3 draw.