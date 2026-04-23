Midweek madness! 9 wildest moments from Matchday 9

Matchday 9 brought the fireworks – and then some – on Wednesday evening.
There was non-stop action, 43 goals scored across 11 games, and some sensational moments as we pass the two-month mark of the 2026 campaign.
Here's some of what you might have missed.
Just when it seemed like Toronto FC were going to suffer a 3-2 home defeat against the Philadelphia Union, they got a 96th-minute equalizer… from goalkeeper Luka Gavran!?!?
You read that correctly.
Toronto's goalkeeper joined the attack in a desperate push to salvage a point, and he scored a stunning header to rescue a 3-3 draw.
The last time a goalkeeper scored in MLS? William Hesmer in 2010 for the Columbus Crew, as well as Danny Cepero for Red Bull New York in 2008. These goals are like seeing a shooting star.
Fans turned out to America First Field, hoping to see a Lionel Messi goal.
And while they were treated to a stunning strike from a player on Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, it was Rodrigo De Paul who stole the show.
The midfielder unleashed a jaw-dropping curler from outside the box, breaking the deadlock in Inter Miami CF's 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake.
Shortly after De Paul's golazo, Luis Suárez turned back the clock with a venomous volley past RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.
Crucially, the Uruguayan legend's second tally of the season helped Miami close out their two-game road swing with two wins after head coach Javier Mascherano abruptly departed the club last week.
The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions are being led by Guillermo Hoyos, at least for the time being, and are now eight games unbeaten in MLS.
Evander is the highest-scoring Brazilian player in league history, courtesy of a 95th-minute equalizer in FC Cincinnati's 4-4 draw at New York City FC.
Cincy's No. 10 cooly deposited a penalty kick in the road result, and now has 44 career regular-season goals – pulling ahead of Welton's 43.
The two-time MLS Best XI midfielder and perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender joined the Portland Timbers in 2023, then was acquired by Cincy in 2025 via an MLS-record trade.
This Yankee Stadium thriller also included braces from Cincy striker Kévin Denkey and NYCFC attaker Nicolás Fernández Mercau.
The San Jose Earthquakes are for real.
Look no further than their 5-1 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night, which featured a five-goal second half replete with a Preston Judd brace, Timo Werner penalty kick, Paul Marie trio of assists and more.
That comeback victory left Bruce Arena's side atop the Supporters' Shield table with 24 points and a co-league-best 22 goals. They're also the first team in MLS's post-shootout era (since 2000) to win eight of their first nine games to begin a season.
Tai Baribo is looking like quite the signing by D.C. United.
The Israeli international scored a hat trick in the Black-and-Red's 4-4 draw at Red Bull New York, canceling out star showings from Jorge Ruvalcaba (2g) and Ronald Donkor (1g/2a) for the hosts.
D.C. acquired Baribo ahead of the 2026 season from the Philadelphia Union for up to $4.6 million, and handed him a long-term Designated Player deal.
So far, so good from the Golden Boot presented by Audi contender.
Orlando City are back in the win column, thanks to a stunning first MLS goal from Luis Otávio.
The Brazilian midfielder toe-poked home (or was it a trivela?) in the 21st minute of an eventual 4-1 rout of Charlotte FC, which also featured a brace from talisman Martín Ojeda.
Otávio was part of Orlando's Brazilian wave during the offseason, arriving on a U22 Initiative deal from Internacional. The Lions could have a gem on their hands.
Alhassan Yusuf thought he scored an AT&T Goal of the Year contender to open the scoring in the New England Revolution's visit to Atlanta United.
However, the Nigerian international's bar-down volley was negated by an offside ruling following Video Review.
The Revs still pulled out a 2-1 win, and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was spectacular with eight saves. But still, Yusuf was denied a world-class strike.
If that all wasn't enough, the Columbus Crew vs. LA Galaxy match was delayed by over two hours due to inclement weather.
Columbus best navigated proceedings, getting goals from Dániel Gazdag and Diego Rossi in a 2-1 victory that served as head coach Henrik Rydström's first home win at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Also: Shoutout to the Crew fans who braved the storms and stayed up late for this one.