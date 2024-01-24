Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup

The Saudi Arabian portion of Inter Miami CF 's global preseason tour will conclude on Feb. 1 (Thursday), pitting Lionel Messi & Co. against star-studded Al Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup.

This is Inter Miami's fourth preseason test of seven overall before their 2024 regular-season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Messi's first half-season at Inter Miami included a Leagues Cup title (which booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot) and a world-record eighth Ballon d'Or award (first active MLS winner). All the while, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina tallied 11g/8a in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Just GOAT things, right?

Now, the hype is building over what Messi could accomplish after former FC Barcelona strike partner Luis Suárez has arrived in south Florida. Last year, the Uruguayan icon was named the Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian first division upon helping Grêmio win two titles.