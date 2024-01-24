Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup

The Saudi Arabian portion of Inter Miami CF's global preseason tour will conclude on Feb. 1 (Thursday), pitting Lionel Messi & Co. against star-studded Al Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup.
How to watch & stream
When
- Thursday, Feb. 1 - 1 pm ET/10 am PT
Where
- Kingdom Arena - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
This is Inter Miami's fourth preseason test of seven overall before their 2024 regular-season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Messi's first half-season at Inter Miami included a Leagues Cup title (which booked a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot) and a world-record eighth Ballon d'Or award (first active MLS winner). All the while, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina tallied 11g/8a in 14 appearances across all competitions.
Just GOAT things, right?
Now, the hype is building over what Messi could accomplish after former FC Barcelona strike partner Luis Suárez has arrived in south Florida. Last year, the Uruguayan icon was named the Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian first division upon helping Grêmio win two titles.
To round out Inter Miami's Big Four, midfielder Sergio Busquets left back Jordi Alba also await huge roles in head coach Tata Martino's side. As do homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and goalkeeper Drake Callender, two 2023 breakout stars, among others.
Al Nassr are vying for domestic silverware, currently sitting second in the Saudi Pro League behind Al Hilal. They finished as runners-up a season ago and regularly compete in the AFC Champions League.
The club's main attraction is Cristiano Ronaldo, though it's unclear if the Portuguese forward will play due to a calf injury – a setback that contributed to Al Nassr canceling China-based friendlies. Sadio Mané, formerly of Liverpool fame, has also been with Senegal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Beyond that duo, Al Nassr have a collection of former European stars: ex-Manchester City center back Aymeric Laporte, ex-Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozović and ex-Porto midfielder Otávio.