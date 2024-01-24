Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup

Inter Miami CF 's preseason tour heads to Saudi Arabia, creating a clash of stars on Jan. 29 (Monday) against Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup.

This is Inter Miami's third preseason test of seven overall, building towards their 2024 regular-season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

What heights can Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez reach at Inter Miami? That’s arguably the question of the 2024 MLS campaign as these former FC Barcelona superstars reunite in South Florida.

Suárez, of course, only joined the party this winter after Messi, Busquets and Alba all arrived last July to push Inter Miami from rock-bottom to the 2023 Leagues Cup title and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth.