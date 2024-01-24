Matchday

Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal: How to watch preseason friendly at Riyadh Season Cup

Inter Miami CF's preseason tour heads to Saudi Arabia, creating a clash of stars on Jan. 29 (Monday) against Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup.

How to watch & stream

When

  • Monday, Jan. 29 - 1 pm ET/10 am PT

Where

  • Kingdom Arena - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This is Inter Miami's third preseason test of seven overall, building towards their 2024 regular-season opener on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Previously, head coach Tata Martino's group drew El Salvador (0-0) and lost to FC Dallas (1-0) in early-preseason tests.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

What heights can Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez reach at Inter Miami? That’s arguably the question of the 2024 MLS campaign as these former FC Barcelona superstars reunite in South Florida.

Suárez, of course, only joined the party this winter after Messi, Busquets and Alba all arrived last July to push Inter Miami from rock-bottom to the 2023 Leagues Cup title and a Concacaf Champions Cup berth.

As anticipation builds, eyes are also on how newcomers Julian Gressel and Nicolás Freire enhance the squad. Plus, there’s an early setback – and subsequent tactical/roster questions to sort – after Facundo Farías suffered an ACL injury.

Al-Hilal logo
Al-Hilal

Al Hilal are the most decorated club team in Asia, winning 66 trophies across all competitions. And they're on track to build on prior successes, currently sitting first in the Saudi Pro League standings.

Neymar, the Brazilian star forward who used to play alongside Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, won't feature after suffering a torn ACL last fall. Additionally, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (Morocco) and center back Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) have been competing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Even still, Al Hilal aren't short of star power as forward Aleksandar Mitrović plays alongside midfielders Rúben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić – all high-priced imports from European leagues. They also boast left back Renan Lodi and winger Malcom, two additional Brazil internationals. 

WATCH: Messi Meets America on Apple TV+

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF

