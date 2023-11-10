How the Messi Effect guides Inter Miami's next generation

A smiling Lionel Messi , carrying his world-record eighth Ballon d’Or trophy in a black box, was greeted by a sea of Inter Miami CF Academy players clapping and chanting his name, all waiting for an opportunity to high-five, hug and shake hands with the Argentine superstar.

As the Inter Miami community gathers Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium to honor their hero for “ Noche d’Or ," a celebration that includes a friendly match against New York City FC (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), those at the club feel the "Messi Effect" that's swept across MLS and North American soccer will shape academy players long-term – they have a golden opportunity to see how the iconic No. 10 operates on and off the field.

“As normal as he acts and as nice as he is, it’s still every day for the players and everyone here a big shock that, yeah, he’s there,” said Pastora. “It was his initiative to come and share with the academy players. He knows he inspires and he knows the effect he has on the kids.”

While Messi sightings have become more regular at the training facility, academy players, their parents and even staff members still react in disbelief at the unmatched access they now possess to the greatest soccer player of all time.

“It was an incredible gesture. A clear reflection of the way he carries himself every day in the club,” Victor Pastora, Inter Miami’s academy director, told MLSsoccer.com. “As extraordinary as he is, the gesture didn't surprise us because he is very accessible. He comes almost every afternoon to watch them in training. It’s just the way he is.”

“You have to focus on key aspects like physical preparation, tactical fundamentals, technical improvement and the mentality to rise above difficult situations,” said Federico Higuaín, the former Columbus Crew and Inter Miami star who now coaches the Herons’ MLS NEXT Pro side. “As the player develops these key aspects, he will have a better chance to take the corresponding steps to get to the first team."

Since their MLS introduction four years ago, Inter Miami have quickly developed academy players who signed homegrown contracts and now play alongside Messi in the first team, including Benjamin Cremaschi , David Ruíz , Noah Allen and more.

The types of names that currently make up that roster are motivation enough for any academy player to try their hardest to stand out. After all, it’s not just Messi’s presence, or Sergio Busquets’ or Jordi Alba’s. Homegrowns in the first team are clear examples of how the academy system is working.

“Our process is to form players from the academy in a way that they don’t regress and stay at the level they reach,” explained Higuaín.

Ask Pastora, and more players of such caliber are surely on the way.

“We have currently about eight players with the US [youth] national teams, and we have another 15 players in other national teams in Concacaf,” said Pastora, who joined Inter Miami long before Messi famously announced he’d be leaving French club Paris Saint-Germain to sign with the Herons this past summer.

In fact, Pastora was one of the organization’s first hires in 2018, acting as head coach for the Under-15 squad. Since then, he has worked his way to academy director, managing all teams from U-12s to U-19s, a role he took over this past August.

“We work hard at framing and identifying, recognizing who are the most talented and the most advanced. Once we bring them in, it’s about their personal development, their football development, about their academic development,” said Pastora.