Mbekezeli Mbokazi's "dream" season with Chicago Fire, South Africa

Chicago is a long way from Mbekezeli Mbokazi ’s hometown of Hluhluwe, South Africa.

"When I look in the mirror, you know what I think? When they’re sleeping in Mzansi [South Africa], I’m awake and think to myself, ‘It’s happening.’ I’m happy for being here; I’m proud of myself."

"It feels like a dream. It’s unimaginable. You can see that," Mbokazi said on Breakaway presented by AT&T .

But in six short months, the 20-year-old defender has made himself right at home as an MLS All-Star with Chicago Fire FC .

No DNA just RSA 🇿🇦 Proud of you no matter the result, Mbo ❤️ #cf97 pic.twitter.com/UDR8uuxuRn

"It still feels like a dream to me. It feels like a dream," Mbokazi said. "It’s unreal the way everything happened."

Last week, he started and played 90 minutes in their opening match against co-hosts Mexico.

Mbokazi has parlayed his success into a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot with Bafana Bafana .

Feeling at home

Acquired in December from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates, the center back has had an immediate impact in Chicago.

Beyond expanding the Fire’s social media following, he’s anchored a defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest goals (16) in MLS.

He also gets to feel some semblance of home with the Fire thanks to teammate Puso Dithejane. The fellow South African and U22 Initiative signing joined Chicago in January from South African Premiership side TS Galaxy FC.

"Puso being here really helped. By being close to me, we’re able to get along since we’re both from Mzansi," said Mbokazi. "We know each other well and can talk about anything."